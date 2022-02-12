CATEGORIES
by Nathan OrdSaturday, February 12, 2022, 01:06 PM EDT

Stay Frosty, COD Modern Warfare 2022 Officially Announced Along With Warzone 2

call of duty modern warfare sequel confirmed
We are only two months into 2022, and Activision Blizzard has already had a busy year, rife with wild news and its acquisition by Microsoft. However, this is only the beginning, as the company has teased updates to its largest franchise, including a new Call of Duty Warzone experience as well as a whole new Call of Duty game coming this year.

On the Call of Duty blog yesterday, a community update post was released, which outlined the future of support for a “healthy and thriving Warzone experience.” In this endeavor, releasing Season Two of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone will “mark the next step in [the] ongoing commitment to improving your gameplay experience.” This update will include a multitude of quality-of-life improvements such as better vehicle movement, armor plate replacement optimizations, performance enhancements, and much more. Beyond this, the Call of Duty team will reportedly continue to monitor community sentiment about its games across all platforms, hopefully leading to better experiences all around.
 MW call of duty modern warfare sequel confirmed

Outside of these updates, the team is also looking toward the future with some new games designed to keep people frosty. The big item on the list is confirmation that the new Call of Duty coming this year is a sequel to Modern Warfare 2019 and will be paired with a new Warzone experience. According to the post, both games will be designed from the “ground-up” by Infinity Ward, with a new play space set to change the Battle Royale landscape, all of which is powered by a new game engine.

Hopefully, with these confirmations and commitments to the community, we will begin to see more information about the upcoming Call of Duty game slip out. In the meantime, though, let us know what you are excited for in the next Call of Duty: Modern Warfare title in the comments below.
