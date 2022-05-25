Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II Trailer Shows Amazing Artwork And Confirms Release Date







This one is a long awaited follow up to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from Activision , aptly named Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, catchy. In order to announce this new game the team at Activision and its subsidiaries worked to provide a really cool drone-footage style trailer. Within the trailer it includes the characters we learned to love speaking over massive banners with their visual representation plastered all over them.









The characters included with Task Force 141 will be Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, Sergeant "Soap" MacTavish, Simon "Ghost" Riley, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas.









