Bykski Shows Off Radeon RX 6900 XT And RX 6800 XT Water Blocks And PCB Layout Sketches





Is there anything sexier than an acrylic water block for a high end graphics card? Well, sure, but in the realm of PC hardware, full-length liquid cooling water blocks for cutting edge graphics cards rank right up there, in terms of aesthetic appeal. And ahead of the retail availability of AMD's Radeon RX 6900 XT and Radeon RX 6800 XT cards, Bykski has revealed water blocks for each one, along with some interesting PCB (printed circuit board) sketches.





These kinds of water blocks are intended for custom liquid cooling loops, as opposed to all-in-one coolers that have all of the necessary hardware. In addition to looking great, liquid cooling has the potential to drastically reduce temps, though it varies by card and what you are comparing it to—some of the higher end custom air cooling solutions do a good job at keeping temps in check.





What is interesting about Bykski's designs is they reveal a difference in the PCB dimensions. There are some sketches that map this out. Here is a look at the one for the Radeon RX 6900 XT...









I imagine this is a reference blueprint, though whether it is completely accurate and/or totally fleshed out, I can't say. As for the dimensions, Byksky's full-coverage water block for the Radeon RX 6900 XT measures 262.70 mm (L) x 135.71 mm (H) x 22.99 mm (W), while the backplate checks in at 263.73 mm (L) x 105.08 mm (H) x 3.00 mm (W). It is safe to assume the backplate is closer in size to the PCB.





Here's a look at the sketch for the Radeon RX 6800 XT's PCB...









This one is more detailed, and presumably also indicative of the reference design. For this one, Bykski lists the dimensions of the water block at 240.30 mm (L) x 96.85 (H) x 21.73 mm (W), and the backplate at 241.34 (L) x 3.00 mm (W). Notice there is no mention of the height—that is not an oversight on are part, the value is missing from Bykski's Radeon RX 6800 XT water block product page.



