Buy An iPhone Online? Thieves Could Be Tracking Your Delivery To Steal It

by Alan VelascoTuesday, November 19, 2024, 02:51 PM EDT
Thieves appear to be getting more sophisticated as they look to steal items that have been left unattended on porches, as online shopping picks up for the holiday season. These porch pirates seem to be acquiring tracking information that allows them to time the theft for shortly after an item is delivered.

This problem has seemingly hit folks who have ordered iPhones from AT&T particularly hard, with the majority of the theft happening in states located in the Eastern part of the country, according to a report in CNET. This suggests the possibility that someone with access to delivery information is selling this data to thieves. However, there still hasn’t been a definitive root source found.

The problem is exasperated by the fact that AT&T doesn’t require a signature for packages containing iPhones. With most delivery drivers being incredibly busy this time of year, it’s inevitable that packages will be left out on a porch in plain view. This creates the perfect opportunity for thieves to strike and steal the item before the homeowner is able to fetch it.

Anyone doing online shopping this year would do well to take some simple steps to prevent this from happening. One option is to have a delivery with a more expensive item delivered to a friend or family member who will be able to receive the package. Another would be to have a package delivered at a place of employment. Lastly, keeping track of incoming packages and immediately checking the door after a delivery is made will help, too.

Hopefully law enforcement and online retailers can get to the bottom of this situation sooner rather than later. In the meantime, choosing to pick up an online order at a retailer’s physical store might be the best option to avoid this headache.
