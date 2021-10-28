Rust Now Lets You Scrounge For Body Parts And Build Your Own Frankenstein





It's October 28th, and Halloween is nigh. Among other mischieviously-festive events, the Steam Halloween sale is on, with tons of games discounted in celebration of All Hallows' Eve.

Pumpkin carving requires the purchase of a cash shop item, but you can freehand carve your own design into your pumpkins. The developer is actually running a pumpkin carving contest too if you want to get in on that action. Meanwhile, trick or treating comes as part of a candy hunt event that runs every two in-game days. You have three minutes to collect all the candy you can, and performing well will earn you loot bags. Both the candy items and the loot bags can be opened to receive random loot, up to and including heavy weaponry like an M249 machine gun.









That's all real nice and fun, but surely the most interesting part of this event is the opportunity to build your very own Frankenstein's Monster. Slay seasonal scarecrow and mummy enemies to collect parts for your monster that you can then assemble on the craftable Frankenstein's Table made exactly for that purpose. Once you've built your monster, you can give it commands by using the pet commands radial menu.