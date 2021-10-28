CATEGORIES
home News
by Zak KillianThursday, October 28, 2021, 04:55 PM EDT

Rust Now Lets You Scrounge For Body Parts And Build Your Own Frankenstein

topimage rust halloween event
It's October 28th, and Halloween is nigh. Among other mischieviously-festive events, the Steam Halloween sale is on, with tons of games discounted in celebration of All Hallows' Eve.

Bubbling to the top of the pool of discounted titles, you'll find popular survival-craft game Rust. The game and all of its DLCs are marked down 33% for the holiday, which means you can pick up the whole package for $44. Doing so now would let you participate in the brand-new Halloween event, which brings pumpkin carving, trick-or-treating, and undead monstrosities to the procedurally-generated island.

Pumpkin carving requires the purchase of a cash shop item, but you can freehand carve your own design into your pumpkins. The developer is actually running a pumpkin carving contest too if you want to get in on that action. Meanwhile, trick or treating comes as part of a candy hunt event that runs every two in-game days. You have three minutes to collect all the candy you can, and performing well will earn you loot bags. Both the candy items and the loot bags can be opened to receive random loot, up to and including heavy weaponry like an M249 machine gun.

inline rust halloween event

That's all real nice and fun, but surely the most interesting part of this event is the opportunity to build your very own Frankenstein's Monster. Slay seasonal scarecrow and mummy enemies to collect parts for your monster that you can then assemble on the craftable Frankenstein's Table made exactly for that purpose. Once you've built your monster, you can give it commands by using the pet commands radial menu.

There are apparently multiple tiers of monster parts, and your monster could have its arms replaced with melee weapons or come heavily-armored. They're fully autonomous pets, aside from your orders, and Rust players are already finding all kinds of convenient uses for their pet monsters.

Naturally, last year's Halloween items (including the Skull trophy, Mummy Underwear, Fogger 3000 fog machine, and others) are back, too. You'll have to own Rust to get in on the action, so if you're dying to die over and over to Rust's unforgiving survival experience, head over to the Steam store page to get started.
Tags:  rust, facepunch games, halloween 2021, frankenstein

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment