Save Your Quarters And Build The Ultimate Home Arcade With These Arcade1Up Deals







Do you know what would have gotten my 15-year-old me totally jazzed? Having my own home arcade rather than lugging a fistful of quarters to the local co-op joint (RIP Malibu Grand Prix in Rowland Heights, CA). I'm a fistful of decades older now, but the concept of an in-home arcade still gets me jazzed. If it does you as well, then check out these Arcade1Up discounts.





NBA Jam: Shaq Edition is marked down to $522.49 (save $177.50). It's typically been available for around $600, but you're still saving close to $80. This is also an all-time low price for this cabinet—that earns it a "BOOMSHAKALAKA" exclamation. Several arcade cabinets and countertops are on sale for Amazon's Prime Day event, so you'll need a Prime membership to take advantage of the discounts. The one you see above is based on one of my all-time favorite sports games.





The Shaq Edition variant stands 67 inches (5 feet, 7 inches) tall as one piece (there's no bottom riser). It also features a 19-inch display, silhouettes of NBA great Shaquille O'Neal on the front and sides, four-player controls, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, and three classic games including NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition, and NBA Hangtime.





You can also find the Arcade1Up NBA Jam 2 Player Countercade on sale for $151.99 (save $78). You don't get the full cabinet and it sports a smaller 8-inch display, but it's a lot cheaper. It also comes with the same three games.













Another one of my all-time favorite sports games is NFL Blitz and that Arcade1Up cabinet (NFL Blitz Legends) is on sale as well—it's marked down to $479 (save $120.99) and is open to everyone, not just Prime members. That's pretty much what it's been selling for since around mid-August. Prior to that, it was selling for close to its full MSRP.





This one comes with a riser and stands 60.7 inches tall. It also has a 17-inch display, four-player joystick and button controls, headphone jack and audio control, Wi-Fi connectivity, and three bone-crunching games preloaded, including NFL Blitz, NFL Blitz '99, and NFL Blitz 2000: Gold Edition.













Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat 2-player countercade is on sale for $149.99 (save $80). Countercades are much more compact than Arcade1Up's full cabinets (with or without risers), which means you have more flexibility in where you can put it. It also means no assembly is required—just plop it on a desk (or wherever), plug it in, and start fighting.

Speaking of bone-crunching (and gore in general), the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat 2-player countercade is on sale for $149.99 (save $80). Countercades are much more compact than Arcade1Up's full cabinets (with or without risers), which means you have more flexibility in where you can put it. It also means no assembly is required—just plop it on a desk (or wherever), plug it in, and start fighting.





You get two-player joystick and button controls on this one, along with four built-in games, including Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, Mortal Kombat 3, and Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3.





If you prefer a full-size cabinet, you can find the Arcade1Up Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Edition on sale for $379.99 (save $120). That one comes with a grand total of 14 built-in games, including Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, Mortal Kombat 3-in-1, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Wizard of Wor, Gauntlet, Root Beer Tapper, Defender, Bubbles, Paperboy, and Klax.

If you prefer a full-size cabinet, you find theon sale forThat one comes with a grand total of 14 built-in games, including Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat II, Mortal Kombat 3-in-1, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Wizard of Wor, Gauntlet, Root Beer Tapper, Defender, Bubbles, Paperboy, and Klax.





