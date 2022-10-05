Build The Ultimate Arcade Room With These HOT Arcade1Up Cabinet Deals Up To $300 Off

You can save hundreds of dollars on various Arcade1Up cabinets right now and finally build that bodacious arcade room you've been dreaming about since you were a kid with a fistful of quarters . It brings to mind that famous exchange in Step Brothers, with Brennan Huff reacting to night vision goggles: "Can you imagine if we had these when we were 12?," to which Dale Doback replies, "Even better, we got 'em when we're 40!"





Arcade1Up's The Simpsons cabinet with a bundled game riser, adjustable stool, light-up marquee, and tin wall sign (all as pictured above). It's on sale for (save $300). Granted, the package hasn't always sold at its full MSRP, but it's typically been at least $100 higher for the past several months. Some of these are selling for their lowest price ever. That includescabinet with a bundled game riser, adjustable stool, light-up marquee, and tin wall sign (all as pictured above). It's on sale for $399.99 at Amazon (save $300). Granted, the package hasn't always sold at its full MSRP, but it's typically been at least $100 higher for the past several months.





It actually comes with two games, those being The Simpsons and The Simpsons Bowling. The assembled machine stands nearly 5-feet tall when assembled and features a 17-inch LCD screen, molded coin-door, four sets of controls for four-player gameplay, and Wi-Fi connectivity for remote play.









Arcade1Up's Ridge Racer cabinet with included riser. It's marked down to (43% off), which is again an all-time low. It's been on sale a few times, but never by this much and has often sold at its full $699.99 price tag. Also on sale for $300 off the MSRP iscabinet with included riser. It's marked down to $399.99 at Amazon (43% off), which is again an all-time low. It's been on sale a few times, but never by this much and has often sold at its full $699.99 price tag.





This one comes with five games, including Ridge Racer, Ridge Racer 2, Rave Racer, Ace Driver, and Ace Driver: Victory Lap. It's outfitted with a steering wheel that offers rumble feedback, a light-up marquee, two-way shifter, gas and brake pedals, dual speakers, a headphone jack, and a 17-inch LCD screen. Wi-Fi connectivity is part of the package too.









Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Champion Edition is on sale, too—it's marked down to (33% off). You may not have mastered all the combos and special moves when you were younger, but hey, better late than never. What arcade room would be complete with a Street Fighter cabinet? As it happens, theis on sale, too—it's marked down to $399.99 at Best Buy (33% off). You may not have mastered all the combos and special moves when you were younger, but hey, better late than never.





As with the other machines, this one is built around a 17-inch LCD display. It also comes bundled with matching blue riser and stool, features Wi-Fi connectivity for online multiplayer, and is loaded with a bunch games, including Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II Turbo, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Darkstalkers, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge, Darkstalkers 3, Saturday Night Slam Masters, Knights of the Roun, Eco Fighters, Capcom Sports Club, and Muscle Bomber Duo.





Here are some more Arcade1Up deals...