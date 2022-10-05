CATEGORIES
home News

Build The Ultimate Arcade Room With These HOT Arcade1Up Cabinet Deals Up To $300 Off

by Paul LillyWednesday, October 05, 2022, 12:06 PM EDT
Arcade1Up Simpsons cabinet against a brick wall.
You can save hundreds of dollars on various Arcade1Up cabinets right now and finally build that bodacious arcade room you've been dreaming about since you were a kid with a fistful of quarters. It brings to mind that famous exchange in Step Brothers, with Brennan Huff reacting to night vision goggles: "Can you imagine if we had these when we were 12?," to which Dale Doback replies, "Even better, we got 'em when we're 40!"

Some of these are selling for their lowest price ever. That includes Arcade1Up's The Simpsons cabinet with a bundled game riser, adjustable stool, light-up marquee, and tin wall sign (all as pictured above). It's on sale for $399.99 at Amazon (save $300). Granted, the package hasn't always sold at its full MSRP, but it's typically been at least $100 higher for the past several months.

It actually comes with two games, those being The Simpsons and The Simpsons Bowling. The assembled machine stands nearly 5-feet tall when assembled and features a 17-inch LCD screen, molded coin-door, four sets of controls for four-player gameplay, and Wi-Fi connectivity for remote play.


Also on sale for $300 off the MSRP is Arcade1Up's Ridge Racer cabinet with included riser. It's marked down to $399.99 at Amazon (43% off), which is again an all-time low. It's been on sale a few times, but never by this much and has often sold at its full $699.99 price tag.

This one comes with five games, including Ridge Racer, Ridge Racer 2, Rave Racer, Ace Driver, and Ace Driver: Victory Lap. It's outfitted with a steering wheel that offers rumble feedback, a light-up marquee, two-way shifter, gas and brake pedals, dual speakers, a headphone jack, and a 17-inch LCD screen. Wi-Fi connectivity is part of the package too.


What arcade room would be complete with a Street Fighter cabinet? As it happens, the Arcade1Up Street Fighter II Champion Edition is on sale, too—it's marked down to $399.99 at Best Buy (33% off). You may not have mastered all the combos and special moves when you were younger, but hey, better late than never.

As with the other machines, this one is built around a 17-inch LCD display. It also comes bundled with matching blue riser and stool, features Wi-Fi connectivity for online multiplayer, and is loaded with a bunch games, including Street Fighter II: Champion Edition, Street Fighter II Turbo, Super Street Fighter II Turbo, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Darkstalkers, Night Warriors: Darkstalkers' Revenge, Darkstalkers 3, Saturday Night Slam Masters, Knights of the Roun, Eco Fighters, Capcom Sports Club, and Muscle Bomber Duo.

Here are some more Arcade1Up deals...
If you end up taking advantage of these deals, be sure to share pics of your arcade with us in our Discord channel!
Tags:  deals, Gaming, arcade1up
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming Rig Platform
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2022 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment