CATEGORIES
home News

Brazil Sues Nintendo For EULA That Allows It To Brick Switch 2 Consoles

by Alan VelascoWednesday, July 02, 2025, 02:54 PM EDT
nintendo eula brazilian gov challenge hero
Nintendo is an aggressive company when it comes to protecting its valuable IP. It’s unafraid to flex its legal muscle against competitors or even its own users, as evidenced by the End User License Agreement (EULA) newly minted Switch 2 owners must agree to. The Brazilian government, however, is taking issue with some of the terms found within the EULA.

Nintendo updated its EULA a few weeks ago with some fairly draconian language. It seeks to exercise complete control of its platform to avoid the kind of piracy that spread during the original Switch's tenure. It states that users “acknowledge that if [they] fail to comply with the foregoing restrictions, Nintendo may render the Nintendo Account services and/or the applicable Nintendo device permanently unusable in whole or in part." Meaning any use that falls outside of what the company finds acceptable can lead to a bricked console.

nintendo eula brazilian gov challenge body

The Brazilian Consumer Protection and Defense Program office based in Sao Paolo (Procon-SP) has requested Nintendo make changes to the EULA. The government watchdog says that clauses within the agreement are “abusive” towards Brazilian consumers who purchase the new handheld. Claiming that it includes “unilateral cancellation and without justification of subscriptions to the company’s services.”

Procon-SP is right to be concerned about how Nintendo's EULA might negatively impact its citizens. Users have already had their Nintendo Accounts banned from the company’s online services after using a specialized card to make loading their games more convenient. Some buyers of secondhand Switch 2 consoles have also received banned devices as well, with no real recourse for fixing the issue yet.

The government has given Nintendo 20 days to respond to this challenge. If the company’s history is any indication, though, it will likely fight this in court.
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, EULA
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment