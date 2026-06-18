Brain Chip Implant Enables Paralyzed ALS Patient To Speak And Work Again





The participant, Casey Harrell, was diagnosed with ALS and developed severe dysarthria, a condition that rendered his speech nearly impossible to understand. In 2023, neurosurgeons at the University of California, Davis, as part of the multi-institutional BrainGate2 clinical trial, implanted four microelectrode arrays into Harrell's left precentral gyrus, the part of the brain that's responsible for controlling speech muscles. These four arrays contain a total of 256 electrodes designed to record the electrical firing of individual neurons when Harrell attempts to speak or move.









While previous neural prosthetics could decode words with high accuracy , they typically relied on intensive manual calibrations and a team of technicians present in a laboratory setting. The system deployed by UC Davis uses an AI decoder that continuously translates neural activity into text and simultaneously handles on-screen cursor navigation. During controlled testing, the AI system was able to achieve a 99% word accuracy with a vast 125,000-word vocabulary, keeping pace even when Harrell attempted to speed up his speech.





Casey Harrell uses the brain-computer interface at his home



Impressively, Harrell frequently operates the system for up to 12 consecutive hours in a single day to surf the web, shop online, and text friends. The system also features a customized text-to-speech voice trained on audio recordings taken before his disease advanced, allowing his daughter to hear a voice that mirrors how her father used to sound.





All the more, the thousands of hours of high-res neural data gathered during the study represent the largest dataset of single-neuron speech recordings ever collected, offering researchers insight into how the human brain orchestrates language, which could in turn pave the way for commercial neural prosthetics.





Image credit: Regents of the University of California, Davis