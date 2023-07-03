Cowboy Cruiser E-Bike Is Ready To Giddyup With GPS Tracking And Upgraded Comfort
E-Bikes are all the rage, especially for those who live in cities where commuting is a little more difficult. As we saw earlier this year, even Acer is getting in on the action, but that might not be much competition for Cowboy, a boutique bike builder out of Belgium now shipping a more comfortable version of its previous e-bikes.
The new Cowboy Cruiser is a more upright design compared to previous Cowboy models, with impressive features and comfort for $3,490 this summer. Namely, the company’s new AdaptivePower technology allows riders to have a “consistent power level to maintain top speed or gain an extra push.” Therefore, given hills or other difficult terrains, the technology can help pick up the slack so your riding experience is not impacted.
Of course, this is also a smart e-bike, so you can pair your phone to it through the Cowboy app. This will allow your bike to automatically unlock as you approach, use built-in Google Maps, track your fitness journey, and more. Owners will also be able to track their bikes with sensors and GPS built into the bike, so you never really have to worry about bike theft. We’ll also note that the bike has a removable battery that can be charged in 2 hours and 40 minutes for anywhere from 25 to 50 miles of riding, depending on conditions.
Setting aside all the tech for a moment, this is simply a gorgeous-looking bike. It has a rather contemporary finish that isn’t too much, so it still looks like a fairly normal bike. It features a head and taillight as well as a widened seat and handlebars for added comfort compared to other Cowboy bikes. It weighs in with all features and accessories at 41.7 lbs and is optimized for riders 5’6” to 6’4”, which is a fairly average height range.
Even though that price might be a bit much for some, it isn’t too absurd once you start getting into the world of e-bikes. Beyond that, it certainly appears that you will have a premium experience with the Cowboy Cruiser among all the features and capabilities of this bike. It should be noted, however, that prices will be increasing on Cowboy e-bikes soon, so if you are interested in something like this, then there is no time like the present.