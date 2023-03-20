Acer Pivots From PCs To Making An AI-Driven Electric Smart Bike
Acer is entering the electric transportation business. No, it's not an electric car—it's a cool AI-connected e-bike called the Acer ebii that also happens to not forget its PC roots.
We're seeing a shift within tech brands of diversifying into electric transportation, such as Apple, Xiaomi, and the latest being Sony. Nonetheless, it came as quite a surprise when Acer, the 46-year old Taiwanese computer brand, announced the ebii e-bike.
Acer proclaims a few unique features that helps it stand out from the crowd. Most of all, there's a built-in AI that assesses gradient and pedal speed, so when a rider is going uphill, the bike adjusts the transmission for the desired electric assist. The availability of collision sensors that alert the rider of oncoming cars or objects is probably an industry first.
Acer doesn't say what the scope and parameters of this function are, so obvious questions do arise. How many sensors are there? Does it provide both front and rear detection? What is the detection threshold/range/sensitivity of the sensor(s)? Are the alerts onboard or via the ebiiGo app? We definitely would love to get our hands on one to find out.
Nonetheless, other tech highlights are proximity lock/unlock via Bluetooth, 360-degree safety lighting (front and rear lamps, plus side lightbars, which we surmise also serve as turn indicators), airless foam tires, fast 2.5 hours charging. As nod to its brand's roots, the battery also serves as a portable charger for laptops or phones.
Locomotion is rather more, well, pedestrian. Powering the ebii is 460kWh battery that has a claimed 68 miles (110 km) range. A 250W rear hub motor tops out at 15mph (25 km/h); note that the motor serves as an assist-drive only. Since the bike doesn't have a throttle, the motor is activated only when the rider is pedaling.
Should we also say that we love the design? The tire-to-body proportions remind us of a classic BMX, which is a great thing. Most commuter e-bikes either possess tiny wheels or have gawky frames all in the name of compactness and portability. And speaking of which, the ebii weights a pretty lightweight 35lbs (16 kg), thanks in part to the alloy chassis, single-sided front fork, and belt drive.
Acer has yet to announce pricing and availability but indicates it will vary by region.