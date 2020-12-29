CATEGORIES
Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Watch How Boston Dynamics Robots Will Do Fortnite Victory Dances Over Our Fleshy Human Corpses

boston dynamics dancing
Boston Dynamics has long impressed us with its robots, from the adorable Spot robotic dog to the humanoid-like Atlas. Spot is now commercialized, and is available for anyone with enough coin ($74,500 to be exact) to purchase one; heck, it will even fetch you a beer. Atlas, on the other hand, has impressed us with its gymnastic skills and its calm demeanor even when abused by its human handlers.

Now Boston Dynamics' family of robots is having some fun to celebrate the close of 2020. Spot and Atlas were joined by their oddball sibling Handle to shake their booties to "Do You Love Me" by The Contours. The video starts off impressive enough with just a single Atlas showing its incredible dexterity while pulling off some sweet dance moves that would have made the late Patrick Swayze envious.

However, as the routine progresses, the camera pulls back to show that another "twin" Atlas is dancing along with the first one as they show off their synchronized moves. And as the video footage continues to roll, the Spot saunters in to join in on the fun. 

Finally, Handle rolls into view while shaking its ass in the process -- literally. This is probably the closest thing we'll see to a robot twerking, despite how disturbing that might sound. With that being said, the video is good for nearly 3 minutes of ear-to-ear grinning, so be prepared.

In recent weeks, Boston Dynamics was acquired by an unlikely company: Hyundai Motor Group. Hyundai Motor Group is better known for its Hyundai/Kia vehicles here in the United States, but it decided to spend $1.1 billion to purchase Boston Dynamics, which was first founded in 1992. Since that time, the company has changed hands a few times, with its most recent [previous] owners being Google and SoftBank.


