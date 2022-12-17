CATEGORIES
Boston Acoustics Soundbar And Other Great Budget Tech Gift Deals Under $200

by Lane BabuderSaturday, December 17, 2022, 12:51 PM EDT
It's getting pretty late in the season, and you still need gifts for your loved ones. Well, we've put together a list of budget-friendly tech products! Check out these excellent tech gift-giving ideas all for less than $200!

Boston Acoustics has been in the audio game since 1979, and its long history shows in this excellent TVee Model 22 Sound Bar, pictured above. This soundbar supports optical, analog, Bluetooth, and USB input options allowing you to enjoy your sounds and music in just about any way you wish. This sound bar is on sale right now at 8% off from its normal $129.95, down to $119.99. It may not fit in a stocking, but you'll definitely hear sweet sounds from it.


Perhaps you're more of a person who enjoys keeping their audio experience to themselves. Well, these Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are just the treat. Powered by Apple's W1 Headphone chip, these provide up to 40 hours of battery life with excellent integration into your mobile devices, iOS or Android. The battery life doesn't just stop at 40 hours, though. With Fast Fuel, just five minutes of charging will net an additional 3 hours of life on these awesome headphones. Pick them up right now for just $114.95, $85 down from the usual $199.95, a 43% discount!


All the gift giving and hullabaloo of unwrapping presents is stressful, and we don't want to clean up. You probably don't either, so that's why we think it might be worthwhile to pick up the eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S. It is one of the best prices for robot vacuums on the market today. This vacuum has up to 100 minutes of cleaning on hardwood floors between charges, is quiet, and can be set for scheduled cleaning times. It has a massive 48% discount down from $229 to $119.99, a savings of $109.01.

There are still several other options if the above don't strike your fancy. Check out these great products below.
Tags:  deals, Amazon, (nasdaq: amzn)
