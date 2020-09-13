Bose QuietComfort Wireless Earbuds To Laydown High Fidelity Jams Versus AirPods Pro Ear Straws





Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are getting the wireless treatment in a bid to compete with Apple's AirPods Pro . Available for preorder now, and shipping on October 15th, these noise-canceling wireless earbuds will be set to stun upon arrival.









Since this leak happened, either Bose’s hand was forced, or they planned the release, and official data about the QuietComfort Wireless Earbuds is now out. Looking at the preorder Amazon page, there are strikingly similar features to the AirPods Pro from Apple. This feature set includes an IPX4 rating, active noise canceling, “transparency mode,” Qi charging, and more. Bose may one-up Apple in several specifications, though, such as battery and audio quality.









Even though these earbuds are priced a bit higher than the AirPods Pro at $279, the preorder will still probably be worth the expense. Between quality, style, and experience, though it remains to be seen in a review, these will likely top the AirPods Pro. If you want to preorder these earbuds or take a look at the specifications, you do so on Amazon , where they will ship on October 15th.

Last week, redditors discovered a now-defunct Vimeo link showcasing the new earbuds. The leaked video was taken down, but not before some curious internet sleuths were able to re-uploaded it for our viewing pleasure.The wireless earbuds themselves claim up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge against the AirPods Pro's 4.5 hours. On the other hand, the Bose case has a smaller battery than the AirPods Pro’s case, so recharging will be a little bit more limited at 12 hours playtime. However, to Bose’s credit, their earbuds appear to be quick charge capable, so for 15 minutes of charge, you get 2 hours of playtime. Also, Bose has a good track record of audio products, so most likely, these earbuds will sound good.