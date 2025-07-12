Blowout Sale On Budget RTX Gaming Laptops As Low As $399 But Act Fast





After an unprecedented 96 hours of deals, Amazon's Prime Day event is now in the rear view mirror. There's no need to look back and lament missing out on bargains, though, especially if you' re in the market for an affordable gaming laptop. Woot, which is a dedicated deals site owned by Amazon, is serving up a whole bunch of factory reconditioned gaming laptops at cheap prices.





What does factory reconditioned mean in this context? According to Woot, any item with that designation was "returned, inspected, and restored to fully working condition by the original manufacturer or a certified partner." Additionally, the products carry either the manufacturer's warranty, or a 90-day guarantee by Woot.





"It's as close to new as you can get without technically being 'new'," Woot explains.





MSI Thin 15 for $399.99. That's incredibly affordable for a gaming laptop with a discrete GPU. Of course, you're not getting a GeForce RTX 5090 at that price point, or anything close to that amount of graphics horsepower. Instead, it comes equipped with a GeForce RTX 2050. The cheapest laptop on tap is pictured above, which is the. That's incredibly affordable for a gaming laptop with a discrete GPU. Of course, you're not getting a GeForce RTX 5090 at that price point, or anything close to that amount of graphics horsepower. Instead, it comes equipped with a GeForce RTX 2050.





That's an entry-level chip with 2,048 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR6 memory tied to a 64-bit bus. It's best suited for less demanding esports titles, though it still has enough grunt to deliver playable frame rate in games like Forza Horizon 5 and Grand Theft Auto V. You just might have fiddle with the settings, depending on the game you're trying to play.





Other specs include a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, an Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 512GB solid state drive (SSD), Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity, and a backlit keyboard. Yeah, the RAM and storage combo is decidedly lower end too, but again, this is a $399.99 laptop.













MSI Stealth 14 for $759.99 at Woot. This sleek laptop is ultra thin and lightweight, and reasonably equipped for the money. If you're looking for more grunt from top to bottom but still want to keep pricing on the lower end of the spectrum, another factory reconditioned model that's up for grabs is the. This sleek laptop is ultra thin and lightweight, and reasonably equipped for the money.





It starts with a 14-inch IPS-level display with a 1920x1200 resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It's powered by a Core i7-13620H processor (10C/16T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor and a burlier GeForce RTX 4060 GPU based on Ada Lovelace.





Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-5200 RAM, a 1TB NVMe Gen 4 SSD, a SteelSeries keyboard with per-key RGB lighting, Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, and a few other odds and ends.





Here are several more factory reconditioned deals on Woot...







