Blowout Deals: Pixel 9 Pro $200 Off With Gift Card, JBL Wireless Earbuds Just $49





We're hard at work wrapping up our in-depth review of Google's new Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL smartphones, all three of which are built around the search giant's custom Tensor G4 processor. We'll have our analysis posted soon, complete with lots of benchmarks and sample photography. In the meantime, if you've already decided you want to purchase a Pixel 9 handset as your next smartphone, there are some deals to be had.





Google Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of onboard storage for $1,099 at Amazon. That's the full MSRP, but what makes this a deal is that it comes bundled with a $200 Amazon gift card.You could turn around and apply the gift card to a case, screen protector, and/or whatever other accessories you might be interested in. Or use it on something completely different. So essentially this package deal is $200 off.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL is top model within the Pixel 9 family. It features a 6.8-inch display with a 2992x1344 resolution, 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. For camera chores, it comes equipped with a 42MP front shooter and a triple rear setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultra-wide shooter, and 48MP telephoto lens.





Both the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 can be had with a gift card bonus as well. In terms of specs, the Pixel 9 Pro is nearly the same as XL variant but wields a smaller 6.3-inch display with a 2856x1280 resolution and 4,700mAh battery (versus 5,060mAh on the XL). The regular Pixel 9, meanwhile, offers up a 6.3-inch display with a 2424x1080 resolution, drops the 48MP telephoto lens, and leverages a 10.5MP front camera instead of a 42MP shooter.





Not all capacity options come with a gift card. Here are the Pixel deals that are on tap...