CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyMonday, February 17, 2020, 10:05 AM EDT

Watch Blizzard's Cancelled 'StarCraft: Ghost' Third-Person Game In This Leaked Footage

StarCraft Ghost
Perhaps in a parallel universe, StarCraft: Ghost (not to be confused with StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty) released as originally planned, and spawned a series of sequels over the past decade and a half. In this universe, however, StarCraft: Ghost became vaporware, and then outright cancelled. Gone but not forgotten, screenshots and gameplay footage of StarCraft Ghost have emerged.

Originally, StarCraft: Ghost was to be developed by Nihilistic Software and published by Blizzard for the PlayStation 2, Xbox, and GameCube. After two years in development, Nihilistic Software handed the reins over to Singin' Ape Studios. Not long after, Blizzard acquired the development studio and cancelled the release of StarCraft: Ghost for the GameCube. That went down in 2005.

A year later, Blizzard halted the game's development. The future of StarCraft: Ghost was very much in question at the time, then was confirmed in 2014 to have been cancelled at some point.

"It's always really, really hard to make those kind of decisions. It was hard when we canceled Warcraft Adventures. It was hard when we canceled StarCraft Ghost. But it has always resulted in better-quality work," Blizzard co-founder and CEO Mike Morhaime told Polygon, when discussing the cancellation of Titan.

Now all these years later, gameplay footage of StarCraft: Ghost has found its way to the web. YouTube user Leers Meneses posted 13 minutes of footage, as spotted by Kotaku, but it was later yanked offline. However, there is another, shorter video of what appears to be a separate mission, uploaded by Deslo Bezerra. Have a watch...


The third-person shooter looks pretty good for an early-2000s era video game. It's not fully fleshed out, but apparently was pretty far in development when the decision was made to scrap the title, based on what's shown in the gameplay footage. We see some shooting and jumping, a bit of exploring, and a little bit of dialogue.

In the original YouTube listing, it's said this build is from an Xbox devkit. Meneses also indicated he used a modded Xbox 360 game console to access the game, and that the first two missions were not working properly. Bezerra's clip embedded above looks to be using the same Xbox build, albeit a different mission.

Maybe this game will get resurrected with modern graphics. We're not holding our breath, but hey, at least we get to see StarCraft: Ghost would have looked like more than a decade ago, had it been released as originally planned.


Tags:  Gaming, Blizzard, (nasdaq:atvi), starcraft ghost
Via:  Kotaku
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms