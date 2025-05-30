Blink's New Budget Doorbell With Long Battery Life Is Here To Rival Ring

Looking for an affordable smart doorbell with video capabilities and exceptionally long battery life? Amazon may have just answered the call with a new version of its popular Blink Video Doorbell. According to Amazon, users can expect up to two years of continuous security coverage from three AA Energizer lithium batteries, when paired with a Blink Sync Module.
The Sync Module caveat is not a pricey 'gotcha', either. Amazon is selling the new version of its Blink Video Doorbell system for $69.99
, which comes with both the required batteries and Sync Module (also required). Alternatively, you can skip the Sync Module bundle and purchase the standalone Blink Video Doorbell for $59.99
, which also comes with a set of AA batteries, if you already own a Sync Module.
You can choose from a couple of colorways, too.
This is second version of the Blink Video Doorbell, and it adds some key upgrades. Namely, the new model adds a head-to-toe HD view (1:1 aspect ratio), bumps up the video resolution to 1440p (up from 1080), expands the field of view to 150 degrees (up from 135 degrees), and sports an improved IP65 seal to protect against water. Additionally, the second-generation model adds a person detection feature, which can come in handy for package deliveries.
Sadly, Blink skipped on adding color support for night vision, but the latest model does retain the same infrared night vision as the previous model.
The other change is that this version outright requires the new Sync Module Core, whereas before it a Sync Module add-on was only needed for Live View and two-way audio. Again, it's not a big price jump for the bundle, though it also lacks local storage. That said, if you already own a Sync Module from the previous generation, you can use it with the new Blink Video Doorbell.
Either way, this is an affordable doorbell. You can also up the ante by opting for a 1-year subscription bundle at a discounted rate ($100 for the full bundle versus $169.99). This allows you to save and share clips in the cloud, and get smart notifications (like person detection). Just bear in mind that the subscription auto-renews at $100/year, plus tax.
If you don't care about any these upgrades, or otherwise want an even more affordable solution, the original Blink Video Doorbell
is on sale for $29.99 at Amazon (50% off)
. Amazon also offers a host of Ring doorbells at various price points, though Blink's value proposition is generally higher—the Ring Battery Doorbell with head-to-toe video
, for example, is listed at $99.99 on Amazon
.