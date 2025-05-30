Blink's New Budget Doorbell With Long Battery Life Is Here To Rival Ring





Looking for an affordable smart doorbell with video capabilities and exceptionally long battery life? Amazon may have just answered the call with a new version of its popular Blink Video Doorbell. According to Amazon, users can expect up to two years of continuous security coverage from three AA Energizer lithium batteries, when paired with a Blink Sync Module.





Blink Video Doorbell system for $69.99, which comes with both the required batteries and Sync Module (also required). Alternatively, you can skip the Sync Module bundle and purchase the standalone Blink Video Doorbell for $59.99, which also comes with a set of AA batteries, if you already own a Sync Module. The Sync Module caveat is not a pricey 'gotcha', either. Amazon is selling the new version of its, which comes with both the required batteries and Sync Module (also required). Alternatively, you can skip the Sync Module bundle and purchase the, which also comes with a set of AA batteries, if you already own a Sync Module.





You can choose from a couple of colorways, too.