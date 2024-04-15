Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve 19: The Future Of Video Editing Arrives With AI
Blackmagic Design has released the beta for DaVinci Resolve 19 that will bring new AI tools, over 100 feature upgrades, and new ambisonic sound plus features. New feature upgrades will include Intellitrack AI, Ultra NR noise reduction, ColorSlice six vector grading, multi source editing, and many more.
The company is showing off its latest update to its highly popular Davinci Resolve video editing software at NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) 2024. Blackmagic touts Davinci Resolve as being the world’s only solution that combines editing, color correction, visual effects, motion graphics, and audio post production all in one software. It is already a favorite among content creators due to it being free to download and use, as well as its vast abilities. The allure of the software should only increase with the latest update.
New AI tools include text-based timeline editing, music remixing, dialogue separation, and UltraNR noise reduction. The new IntelliTrack AI will allow users to utilize video to track the Fairlight audio panner, while ColorSlice vector grading and film look FX creator will offer richer grading vibrance and color density.
Also included in the update are new features for live TV production and broadcast. DaVinci Resolve will now support real time selection of live camera recording for instant replay to air with slow motion and stingers. This feature could become a favorite among live streamers on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, especially for those who use multiple webcams.
For larger organizations using the software, the multi user collaboration feature will be a welcome edition. The update will allow users to collaborate with editors, colorists, visual effect artists, and sound engineers working in different locations in real time. Blackmagic remarked users will “no longer have to import and export files, translate projects, lose work, or conform and manage changes.”
With so many new features and AI tools being added in the DaVinci Resolve 19 update, content creators of all sizes will surely be excited. Anyone who would like to give the beta a test drive can do so by visiting Blackmagic Design’s website.