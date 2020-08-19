BlackBerry Smartphones Are Being Brought Back From The Dead Yet Again
It isn’t often that you can bring something back from dead, moreover, multiple times. For BlackBerry, though, this isn’t the case. BlackBerry is partnering with OnwardMobility and FIH Mobile Limited (a Foxconn brand) as they plan to make a comeback with 5G capable device that features a physical keyboard in 2021.
Earlier this year, TCL and Blackberry parted ways after a deal was struck in 2016 between the two companies. The devices that were produced in that agreement, though, just couldn’t compete with the likes of Samsung, Huawei, and OnePlus to name a few. The events of 2020 and COVID-19 could not be foreseen, and now, business professionals are looking for devices they can trust to use when working from home. This is where Blackberry steps back into the ring. Peter Franklin, CEO of OnwardMobility, is quoted in the Blackberry Blog stating “Enterprise professionals are eager for secure 5G devices that enable productivity, without sacrificing the user experience, [and] BlackBerry smartphones are known for protecting communications, privacy, and data.”
The big selling point for this new device right now is the security aspect. Also according to the blog, “FIH Mobile will design and manufacture the BlackBerry devices under strict guidelines to ensure component, device and supply chain integrity.” Furthermore, it will be interesting to see what these partnered groups decide to do as far as the specs go. Right now, we only have what the blog offers, which is only the following:
- 5G Capabilities
- Physical Keyboard
- Powered by Android.