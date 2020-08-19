CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, August 19, 2020, 01:33 PM EDT

BlackBerry Smartphones Are Being Brought Back From The Dead Yet Again

onwardmobility site image
It isn’t often that you can bring something back from dead, moreover, multiple times. For BlackBerry, though, this isn’t the case. BlackBerry is partnering with OnwardMobility and FIH Mobile Limited (a Foxconn brand) as they plan to make a comeback with 5G capable device that features a physical keyboard in 2021.

Earlier this year, TCL and Blackberry parted ways after a deal was struck in 2016 between the two companies. The devices that were produced in that agreement, though, just couldn’t compete with the likes of Samsung, Huawei, and OnePlus to name a few. The events of 2020 and COVID-19 could not be foreseen, and now, business professionals are looking for devices they can trust to use when working from home. This is where Blackberry steps back into the ring. Peter Franklin, CEO of OnwardMobility, is quoted in the Blackberry Blog stating “Enterprise professionals are eager for secure 5G devices that enable productivity, without sacrificing the user experience, [and] BlackBerry smartphones are known for protecting communications, privacy, and data.”
blackberry hero
The big selling point for this new device right now is the security aspect. Also according to the blog, “FIH Mobile will design and manufacture the BlackBerry devices under strict guidelines to ensure component, device and supply chain integrity.” Furthermore, it will be interesting to see what these partnered groups decide to do as far as the specs go.  Right now, we only have what the blog offers, which is only the following:
  • 5G Capabilities
  • Physical Keyboard
  • Powered by Android.
We can only hope, though, that Blackberry and partners will make modern choices and be competitive. Overall, as the 5G market begins to swell and more devices are needed, Blackberry and partners look to leverage a head start for business-oriented devices no matter the spec. Hopefully, this revived brand will be able to make a comeback with a new focus and optimal timing.

Tags:  BlackBerry, Phone, Business
Via:  Blackberry Blog

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Will Intel Tiger Lake Roar?
Heck Yes
Meh
IDK - AMD
No
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms