Fire TV Streaming Device Deals Up To % Off Cook Up Big Savings For Black Friday
Amazon typically offers a wide array of excellent deals in the lead up to Black Friday, but it offers some of the deepest discounts on its own products. Such is the case with the family of Fire TV products that are marked down up to 50% off at the moment.
Kicking things off, we have the headline deal in this series with the Fire TV Stick 4K at $24.99 or 50% off the regular price. This Fire TV Stick is powered by a 1.7Ghz processor paired to 2GB of RAM and the device is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 for buttery smooth 4K streaming. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+, and HLG for an optimal viewing experience on a variety of displays.
If you want to step things up a notch, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for $39.99 or 33% off the regular price. It has a similar feature set to the Fire TV Stick 4K, but has a slightly boosted processor at 2.0 GHz and double the onboard storage for more apps and games. The other added feature is Fire TV Ambient Experience, which can let you turn your TV into a work of changing art, showing either important information or just the beauty of the photos or paintings.
If the Fire TV Stick 4K Max isn’t enough for you, Amazon has one last option: the Amazon Fire TV Cube for $109.99 or 21% off the regular price. The Cube has double the horsepower of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and has not only Wi-Fi 6E, but also an ethernet port. The Cube also includes a built-in HDMI input so you can manage your cable box from one HDMI source.
If the items highlighted above don't fit the bill, Amazon's got a number of additional items discounted heavily as well...
Amazon Fire TV Cube - $109.99 (21% off)
Amazon Alexa Voice Remote Pro - $27.99 (20% off)
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite - $15.99 (47% off)
Fire TV Stick 4K - $24.99 (50% off)
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max - $39.99 (33% off)
Amazon Fire TV Stick - $19.99 (50% off)