BIOS Unlocker Tool Claims To Fully Bypass NVIDIA's GeForce Hashrate Limiter





If something can be locked, it can be unlocked, right? That's what hours of playing Skyrim has taught me, anyway. To some extent, the same concept applies to NVIDIA's Lite Hash Rate (LHR) cards with reduced cryptocurrency mining capabilities. There have been efforts to bypass the hashrate limiter, and a utility on GitHub claims it can unlock the full mining potential of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 30 series.





We have see similar attempts before. Back in August of last year, for example, we wrote about an update to NBMiner that aimed to restore up to 70 percent of the maximum unlocked hashrate on LHR cards. Then in October, someone came up with a clever workaround that could achieve full mining performance if splitting the workload between two different cryptocurrencies.





Now there's a utility that claims it can restore the full mining performance of LHR cards without splitting the workload. Called "NVIDIA RTX LHR v2 Unlocked," it's described as a fully automated BIOS modifier that is "simple, intuitive, and requires no advanced knowledge."









The utility supposedly works with a handful of consumer and workstation cards. Here's the list...