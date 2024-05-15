NASA Shares Stunning Close-Up Of Sun Erupting Biggest Solar Flare In Half A Decade
According to the Space Weather Prediction Center, which monitors the Sun’s activity, a solar flare is an eruption of energy from the Sun that typically lasts minutes to hours. In order to put the strength of the X8.7 flare into perspective, it actually preceded two more intense solar flares, which were classified as X1.7 and X1.3, respectively.
This one deserves a close up!— NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) May 14, 2024
Here’s another, multi-wavelength look at today’s X8.7-class solar flare, the most powerful of this solar cycle. pic.twitter.com/TxxGDNTXmF
The Space Weather Prediction Center does not believe any coronal mass ejections (CMEs) associated with the X8.7 flare will have any geomagnetic impacts on Earth. There is still a chance, however, that the intense flare could effect high frequency radio signals, causing temporary degradation or complete loss of signal on much of the sunlit side of Earth.
According to NASA, the current solar cycle is reaching its solar maximum, a period when eruptions like the most recent ones become more common. This leaves the door open to the possibility that the X8.7 flare will not be the strongest of the cycle before all is said and done.
For those who would like to keep track of when strong solar flares occur, such as the X8.7 flare, an excellent resource is the Space Weather Prediction Center website.