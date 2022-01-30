CATEGORIES
by Lane BabuderSunday, January 30, 2022, 12:25 PM EDT

Big Game Day TV Deals Get You Ready For The Playoffs And Super Bowl Starting At Just $99

As we get closer to the Super Bowl, many HDTV manufacturers are offering big savings on a number of the most popular form factors. Whereas 50" or larger UHD 4K smart TVs used to cost an arm and a leg, today many mainstream models are available for just a few hundred bucks.

Leading up to the big game most retailers will provide massive discounts on big TVs or previous-gen models to blow them out before the spring refresh. Amazon is no different, so we've done some window shopping for you and found what we believe are some of the best deals of the bunch.

TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV - 50S435, 2021 Model (Save $170.00)

This 50-inch TCL Roku TV sports a 4K UHD display, and direct-lit LED backlighting, for great uniformity and picture quality. The TCL 50-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku LED TV - 50S435 also has some useful smart TV features through its Roku TV integration. It is currently listed at $329.99 on Amazon, a savings of $170 if you decide on this model. That's very affordable for a 4K smart TV of this size.

If a large format TV just isn't in the cards and you're tight on space, this TCL Android TV may be just the ticket. The integrated Android TV support offers deep integration with Google's Assistant and other services, and if you ever lose the remote you can just use your phone! The TCL 32-inch Class 3-Series HD LED Smart Android TV - 32S334 has a price tag of $169.99 on Amazon, a savings of over $60 over the regular price.

But wait -- there's more! Perhaps you want a larger screen than the 50" we listed above, or maybe you're hoping for a higher-end, more full-featured set. In any case, we've got you covered with these additional deals...

As you can see there are plenty of options to choose from this year and plenty of great deals out there if you do a little digging.
