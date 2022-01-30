Big Game Day TV Deals Get You Ready For The Playoffs And Super Bowl Starting At Just $99

As we get closer to the Super Bowl, many HDTV manufacturers are offering big savings on a number of the most popular form factors. Whereas 50" or larger UHD 4K smart TVs used to cost an arm and a leg, today many mainstream models are available for just a few hundred bucks.Leading up to the big game most retailers will provide massive discounts on big TVs or previous-gen models to blow them out before the spring refresh. Amazon is no different, so we've done some window shopping for you and found what we believe are some of the best deals of the bunch.