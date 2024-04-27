Huge Best Buy Weekend TV Deals Are Go With Big 4K OLED Savings





Look at your poor old TV. The brightness is fading, worsening the contrast, and motion doesn't look quite as clear as it used to. Certainly not as clear as it would on one of these brand-new OLED TVs, with their sub-1ms pixel response time and brilliant HDR capabilities. If you're still rocking an old pre-quantum-dot LCD, you should seriously consider treating yourself to a new TV. Fortunately, there are some killer deals this weekend.

We scoured Best Buy and found some fantastic flat displays for your viewing and gaming pleasure. There are four OLED models, and then if you're not looking to spend that much, we have four QLED models as well, based on tried-and-true LCD technology but enriched with quantum dots for improved brightness and contrast. Check 'em out:For starters, we have your selection of a pair of 77" Samsung displays. These are the flagship S90C—widely regarded as one of the very best TVs on the market today—and then its variant, the S89C. Going over the specifications, the two displays are nearly identical, but the S90C comes with a more stable stand and may have slightly improved HDR quality. Specs-wise though, they're extremely similar, meaning that you really can't go wrong with either of these top-class displays. The S90C is $700 off at $1999, while the S89C is just $1699.If 77" is too big for your cabinet, the Samsung S95C in 55" is also on sale. It uses the exact same panel technology as the two flagship displays above, but thanks to the smaller size it can also be a bit thinner, which makes it deal for wall-mounting. This is still an incredible display and plenty big enough for most folks' living rooms.If, on the other hand, you're a hardcore gamer (or you just hate Samsung), this Sony Bravia XR display might be a better choice. It earned an "Excellent Overall" 8.8 rating from RTINGS, and sports a slew of gaming features including true 120Hz input support, variable refresh rate, and a gaming mode that skips all the smart processing. The 55" model is marked down $400 right now, putting it at just $1199.OLEDs are absolutely amazing, but we completely understand if you don't want to pay the premium that they command for their excellent image quality. There are still fantastic LCD monitors out there including these two Samsung models that make use of quantum dot filters for their backlights to give brilliant HDR and perfect 4K sharpness. The Q80C is the nicer of the two displays, as you'd expect, with superior brightness for excellent HDR and rapid response times for smooth gaming, but the Q60C has an edge in static contrast, and is still a nice screen overall—plus, you can't beat the price for an 85" TV.Meanwhile, the Q70C is based on the same technology as the Q60C above, but this model is notable for being comically cheap considering it's a 65" QLED TV for just $899. Picture quality and viewing angles are both strong, and the Q70C has support for DTS audio formats, making it an excellent choice for watching movies directly from DVDs or Blu-Rays. It's currently $200 off, which is pretty good for something that costs less than $1000.Last but not least, believe it or not, we have this 75" Hisense U8. Now, Hisense may not be a brand known for selling high-end TV experiences, but the U8 is a Mini-LED screen that utilizes a QLED filter. What this means in practice is excellent local dimming capability for an LCD, rivaling that of the cheaper OLED panels. It also has excellent contrast, with deep, dark blacks. It's fair to say that this is as close as you're going to get to the OLED experience without paying out for one of those fancy organic panels. It's $400 off right now, making it a killer deal.Hopefully one of these TVs whets your fancy. Let us know in the comments below if you found a better deal somewhere, because we're always shopping too.