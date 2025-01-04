Belkin 3-In-1 MagSafe Charger Is 45% Off And More Great iPhone Accessory Deals





Maybe you scored big this holiday season and were either gifted a shiny new iPhone 16 or you decided to splurge on yourself. Hey, sometimes Santa needs a little help, right? Whatever the case might be, the next step is to stock up on accessories. Smartphone are expensive enough as it is, so before you go hunting for chargers and cases and whatever else, I've rounded up some great deals to help save you some coin.





Belkin 3-in-1 MagSafe wireless charging stand that's on sale for $65.99 at Amazon (45% off). It's not what I would call a cheap accessory by any stretch, but it's $54 below its MSRP and, even more notable, it's currently selling for an all-time low price. First up is thisthat's on sale for. It's not what I would call a cheap accessory by any stretch, but it's $54 below its MSRP and, even more notable, it's currently selling for an all-time low price.





These types of chargers are great if you've bought into the Apple ecosystem with multiple devices. Belkin's 3-in-1 charger has spots for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, all three of which you can charge at same time when you call it a night (or any time).





What's also convenient is that you can orient your iPhone in portrait or landscape mode, the latter of which can be handy if you like to watch videos before you drift off to sleep. It attaches magnetically (via MagSafe) and charges at up to 15W.













Do you really need a screen protector these days? That's debatable, especially on the iPhone 16—Apple claims the device's second-generation Ceramic Shield glass is 50% tougher than the original that debuted on the iPhone 12. If you want some added peace of mind and/or are worried about micro-scratches, however a screen protector offers cheap protection.





ESR 3-pack with Flawless Fit Tray for $9.98 on Amazon. It's not on sale, but I'm including it here anyway because it's one of the less expensive options from a recognizable brand (within the realm of smartphone accessories), which makes it a deal in my book.

How cheap? I went and back and forth on whether to slap a screen protector on my new iPhone 16 Pro Max and I ended up going with thisfor. It's not on sale, but I'm including it here anyway because it's one of the less expensive options from a recognizable brand (within the realm of smartphone accessories), which makes it a deal in my book.





Traditionally, I've always dreaded installing screen protectors because a speck of dust or two always manages to sneak in. That wasn't the case with ESR's kit. You simply place the tray on your iPhone, pull the dust removal tab, and slide your finger along the opening. There were a couple of air bubbles when I put it on my iPhone, but they were gone by the next day.





this ESR 3-pack (same price) is for the non-Max iPhone 16 Pro. I also like you get three screen protectors. Just set the installation kit aside in case you ever need to use it again. Also pay attention to which version you're buying. The one linked above is specific to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, whereasis for the non-Max iPhone 16 Pro.





Magic John screen protector that is all over TikTok. Those also feature a dummy-proof dust removal system. You'll pay more if going that route, but you can find the 2-packs on sale for $19.99 at Amazon (16% off). Again, make sure you choose the correct version for your iPhone model. As far as I can tell, these screen protectors are similar to thethat is all over TikTok. Those also feature a dummy-proof dust removal system. You'll pay more if going that route, but you can find the 2-packs on sale for. Again, make sure you choose the correct version for your iPhone model.





Here are some more accessories to consider...







