Here Are The Battery Capacities For All Apple iPhone 15 Models
Apple is not always super keen on sharing every single specification for its iPhone devices, including the recently-introduced iPhone 15 series. One of the hardware specs Apple leaves out is the specific battery capacity for each model. We don't have to wait for the inevitable tear down videos to find out, though, as they've been revealed in a Chinese regulatory listing.
The listing, spotted by the folks at MySmartPrice, show that Apple increased the battery capacities across the board for the iPhone 15 series, albeit by very small amounts. Here's a rundown...
- iPhone 15 Pro Max (A17 Pro): 4,422mAh / 17.109Wh
- iPhone 15 Pro (A17 Pro): 3,274mAh / 12.70Wh
- iPhone 15 Plus (A16 Bionic): 4,383mAh, 16.950Wh
- iPhone 15 (A16 Bionic): 3,349mAh, 12.981Wh
Not surprisingly, the two physically bigger iPhone 15 models—iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Plus, both with a 6.7-inch OLED display—come equipped with more battery capacity than the smaller handsets. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 feature 6.1-inch OLED displays.
Here's how the battery configurations compare to the previous-generation iPhone 14 series...
- iPhone 14 Pro Max (A16 Bionic): 4,323mAh
- iPhone 14 Pro (A16 Bionic): 3,200mAh
- iPhone 14 Plus (A15 Bionic): 4,325mAh
- iPhone 14: (A15 Bionic): 3,279mAh
Apple increased the battery capacity by around 2.3% for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro, 1.3% for the iPhone 15 Plus, and 2.1% for the iPhone 15, compared to their iPhone 14 series counterparts.
While Apple doesn't officially list the battery capacities for its iPhone devices, it does share various runtime numbers. For example, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is rated to offer up to 29 hours of video playback or 25 hours when streaming videos, and up to 95 hours of audio playback.
The iPhone 15 Pro is rated to last up to 23 hours for video playback or 20 hours for streaming videos, and up to 75 hours for audio.
As for the iPhone 15 Plus, Apple says it delivers up to 26 hours of video playback or up to 20 hours for streaming video, and up to 100 hours of audio playback.
Finally, the baseline iPhone 15 is said to offer up to 20 hours of video or 16 hours of streaming video, and up to 80 hours of audio.
If those numbers look familiar, it's because they're identical to the rated battery life of each iPhone 14 iteration that the new models replace. Apple also claims that users can net up to a 50% charge in 35 minutes when using a 20W (or higher) adapter. So while the iPhone 15 battery capacities are slightly different, effective battery life and charging performance remains the same.