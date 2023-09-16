Here Are The Battery Capacities For All Apple iPhone 15 Models

Not surprisingly, the two physically bigger iPhone 15 models—iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Plus, both with a 6.7-inch OLED display—come equipped with more battery capacity than the smaller handsets. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 feature 6.1-inch OLED displays.

Here's how the battery configurations compare to the previous-generation iPhone 14 series...

iPhone 14 Pro Max (A16 Bionic): 4,323mAh

4,323mAh iPhone 14 Pro (A16 Bionic): 3,200mAh

3,200mAh iPhone 14 Plus (A15 Bionic): 4,325mAh

4,325mAh iPhone 14: (A15 Bionic): 3,279mAh

Apple increased the battery capacity by around 2.3% for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro, 1.3% for the iPhone 15 Plus, and 2.1% for the iPhone 15, compared to their iPhone 14 series counterparts.













While Apple doesn't officially list the battery capacities for its iPhone devices, it does share various runtime numbers. For example, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is rated to offer up to 29 hours of video playback or 25 hours when streaming videos, and up to 95 hours of audio playback.





The iPhone 15 Pro is rated to last up to 23 hours for video playback or 20 hours for streaming videos, and up to 75 hours for audio.





As for the iPhone 15 Plus, Apple says it delivers up to 26 hours of video playback or up to 20 hours for streaming video, and up to 100 hours of audio playback.





Finally, the baseline iPhone 15 is said to offer up to 20 hours of video or 16 hours of streaming video, and up to 80 hours of audio.



