Barbie Fans Will Flip Out Over HMD's Bold Pink Phone Collab With Mattel

Phone manufacturer Human Mobile Devices (HMD) is looking to bolster its lineup
by partnering with Mattel to release a phone that goes all in on the Barbie aesthetic, sporting the character’s recognizable pink colorway. However, this device isn’t going to wow anyone with its cutting-edge hardware or software features. Instead, the company is banking on the nostalgia for a simpler time when phones were only used for calling or texting.
Lars Silberbauer, HMD’s Global Chief Marketing Officer, says the phone is designed in a way that “encourages you to ditch your smartphone in times when you just want less browsing and more fun.” It’s the company’s attempt to try and tap into the Gen Z desire to have some time away from being constantly online.
With a sentence that will make people of a certain age recoil, the company goes on to state that the “0.3MP camera with torch delivers authentic Y2K style images which is the latest trend amongst Gen Zers who are taking photos with classic phones and vintage cameras.” There will even be a camera frame with matching Barbie aesthetic for the ultimate Barbie experience.
While this phone certainly isn’t for everyone, it’s impressive how this partnership resulted in a device that really nails the brand it’s based on because oftentimes it doesn’t work out this well. The color, custom user interface, boot up sound, and all the included accessories should bring a smile to any Barbie fan’s face. If it manages to help someone better control how much time they spend online, even better.
Anyone looking to pick this phone
up for themselves or a Barbie fanatic in their life will be able to do so starting August 28 in the UK. Meanwhile, HMD says that phone will be seeing a release in the United States sometime “soon.”