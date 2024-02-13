Bank Of America Alerts 57K Customers Of Data Breach Exposing Private Data To Hackers
Earlier this month, consumers were notified of a data breach at one of the United States’ largest banks, Bank of America. Serving 69 million customers and handling $1.3T in deposits, it comes as somewhat of a surprise to see such a massive, complex organization suffered a breach. However, it would appear that a third-party has ensnared Bank of America (BoA) and nearly 60,000 of its customers in this data breach.
This month, the Office of the Maine Attorney General posted a data breach notification submitted by an organization on behalf of the Bank of America. This notification explained that the total number of persons affected was 57,028, with just 93 of those persons residing in Maine. Further, this notification notes that the breach occurred on October 29th of last year and was discovered just one day later on October 30th.
The letter included with the breach notification elaborates that Infosys McCamish Systems LLC (IMS), a provider of deferred compensation plan services by Bank of America, was compromised. This unauthorized access to systems at IMS also led to some downtime for IMS applications and compromised BoA-affiliated deferred compensation plans information. This may include first and last name, address, business email address, date of birth, Social Security number, and other account information.
With this, Bank of America is providing its affected customers with a complimentary two-year membership to Experian IdentityWorks, an identity theft protection service. You will have to enroll to get the service, but it will provide daily credit monitoring, internet surveillance, and identity theft resolution. Those who may be affected are recommended to do some monitoring and security updates of their own, such as self-credit monitoring, over the next 24 months in case any unauthorized transactions appear.