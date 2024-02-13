CATEGORIES
home News

Bank Of America Alerts 57K Customers Of Data Breach Exposing Private Data To Hackers

by Nathan OrdTuesday, February 13, 2024, 12:57 PM EDT
bank of america suffers data breach of nearly 60000 clients
Earlier this month, consumers were notified of a data breach at one of the United States’ largest banks, Bank of America. Serving 69 million customers and handling $1.3T in deposits, it comes as somewhat of a surprise to see such a massive, complex organization suffered a breach. However, it would appear that a third-party has ensnared Bank of America (BoA) and nearly 60,000 of its customers in this data breach.

This month, the Office of the Maine Attorney General posted a data breach notification submitted by an organization on behalf of the Bank of America. This notification explained that the total number of persons affected was 57,028, with just 93 of those persons residing in Maine. Further, this notification notes that the breach occurred on October 29th of last year and was discovered just one day later on October 30th.

inside bank of america suffers data breach of nearly 60000 clients

The letter included with the breach notification elaborates that Infosys McCamish Systems LLC (IMS), a provider of deferred compensation plan services by Bank of America, was compromised. This unauthorized access to systems at IMS also led to some downtime for IMS applications and compromised BoA-affiliated deferred compensation plans information. This may include first and last name, address, business email address, date of birth, Social Security number, and other account information.

With this, Bank of America is providing its affected customers with a complimentary two-year membership to Experian IdentityWorks, an identity theft protection service. You will have to enroll to get the service, but it will provide daily credit monitoring, internet surveillance, and identity theft resolution. Those who may be affected are recommended to do some monitoring and security updates of their own, such as self-credit monitoring, over the next 24 months in case any unauthorized transactions appear.
Tags:  security, cybersecurity, data-breach
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment