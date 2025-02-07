Baldur's Gate 3's Massive Patch 8 Gets Its Own Patch Ahead Of Release
One of the more consequential gameplay fixes takes care of an issue where in-game items weren’t correctly becoming available to players after opening a container within an inventory. This could lead to a situation where a player wouldn’t be able to access key quest items. Other squashed bugs include addressing the loss of input while using a controller stick, fixing ability upgrades when levelling up, and other item inventory issues.
Photo Mode, which is debuting with Patch 8, is getting several improvements too. Players will now see an in-game pop up informing them of the mode’s availability at the start of the game and it will be accessible from within the Journal. For those playing on a Steam Deck, the game will now use the device’s built-in screenshot function so that pictures are easier to access. Moreover, snapping photos of characters and creatures will be easier with fixes to poses and “look at camera” options. These adjustments should make this mode a more enjoyable experience for players looking to unleash their inner photog.
Additionally, this update will be shoring up a variety of bugs found throughout the game. With the user interface getting some polish, crashes being handled, and scripting issues related to the 12 new subclasses being addressed. It’s tackling many quality-of-life issues that players should appreciate.
It’s great to see Larian continue to support Baldur’s Gate 3 this far out from its initial release. Although this is being billed as the last significant patch players can expect from the company. Patch 8 should officially make its way out to players sometime later this year.