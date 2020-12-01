Amazon Brings Apple's macOS To AWS With EC2 Computing Instances, M1 Mac Support Incoming
When it comes to development, if you want to make sure your program runs on all hardware with as many operating systems as possible, you need to do testing across all platforms. This can be an incredibly daunting task, but development can be cheaper and easier than ever with cloud-based solutions. Amazon is now offering AWS EC2 Mac instances for anyone to create and test Apple apps with ease.
Amazon Web Service’s (AWS) Elastic Compute Cloud, or EC2, is an easy and secure way to deploy “resizable compute capacity in the cloud.” There are many compute components with Amazon EC2, which now includes Apple hardware and software. Inside each Mac instance, you will get an actual Mac mini with an 8th gen Intel i7 Processor with 6 cores/12 threads alongside 32GB of memory. Also, there are plans for Apple M1 SoCs to come to AWS EC2 instances in 2021, so keep an eye out for those. If you want to find out more about how the Mac mini came to be a part of AWS, you can watch the trailer below: