CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdTuesday, December 01, 2020, 02:40 PM EDT

Amazon Brings Apple's macOS To AWS With EC2 Computing Instances, M1 Mac Support Incoming

apple products
When it comes to development, if you want to make sure your program runs on all hardware with as many operating systems as possible, you need to do testing across all platforms. This can be an incredibly daunting task, but development can be cheaper and easier than ever with cloud-based solutions. Amazon is now offering AWS EC2 Mac instances for anyone to create and test Apple apps with ease.

Amazon Web Service’s (AWS) Elastic Compute Cloud, or EC2, is an easy and secure way to deploy “resizable compute capacity in the cloud.” There are many compute components with Amazon EC2, which now includes Apple hardware and software. Inside each Mac instance, you will get an actual Mac mini with an 8th gen Intel i7 Processor with 6 cores/12 threads alongside 32GB of memory. Also, there are plans for Apple M1 SoCs to come to AWS EC2 instances in 2021, so keep an eye out for those. If you want to find out more about how the Mac mini came to be a part of AWS, you can watch the trailer below:
When anyone sets up a cloud-based Mac mini, they will be able to choose either macOS Mojave (10.14) or macOS Catalina (10.15), with macOS Big Sur (11.0) coming to the environment soon. While pricing is not clear right now, it can be estimated that the mac1.metal instance will cost no more than $.50/hr, which is comparable to other instances at roughly the same spec. This expected pricing and ease of use will make developing on the Apple platform much easier and more cost-effective for all. If you want to learn more about the Mac instances, you can do so here.

Tags:  Apple, Amazon, Mac Mini, EC2, AWS, (NASDAQ:AAPL), (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms