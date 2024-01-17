AverMedia Launches Next-Gen PCIe 4K/60 Capture Cards With HDMI 2.1 For Game Streamers
There are a lot of ways to stream gameplay to an internet audience these days. PC gamers can use hardware encoders built into their PC's processors to stream right from the same PC they're gaming on, while consoles have their own streaming features. Folks serious about streaming will want a whole dedicated streaming PC, though, and that means you need a capture device. This can either be an external box that plugs in via USB or an internal card.
Either way, until relatively recently, using a capture device meant compromises in terms of output resolution and framerate. That's not a problem with AVerMedia's latest models, though. The company already released the external Live Gamer ULTRA 2.1 with HDMI 2.1 support and 4K60 capture, but for folks who prefer an internal card, it's got two new products on the shelves today.
AVerMedia Live Streamer Ultra HD 4K Capture Card
The new cards are the Live Gamer 4K 2.1 and the Live Streamer Ultra HD. The latter model, despite the more impressive-sounding name, is actually an entry-level card that offers capture at native 4K (3840×2160) resolution at up to 30 FPS, while also being able to pass-through a 4K 60 FPS stream. If you're playing at high framerates, it can instead capture 1080p (1920×1080) video at 120 FPS. Perhaps most impressively, the Live Streamer Ultra HD actually supports input sources with VRR enabled. It doesn't actually support HDMI 2.1, though.
Meanwhile, the Live Gamer 4K 2.1 is a significant step up from the other model. It doubles the capture framerate when recording at 4K resolution, from 30 FPS to 60 FPS. It also supports pass-through of 4K streams at 144 Hz. Naturally, it also supports VRR input, and it also has HDR support. Furthermore, rather than the bare card design of the entry-level card, this one comes with a shroud with a stylish reflective accent and RGB LED lighting—because, of course, the outward appearance of your capture card is critical to your success as a streamer.
Obviously, both cards are well-suited to use for livestreaming from game consoles, but the Live Gamer 4K 2.1 means no compromise on your own visual experience while streaming. Plus, as someone who has done a bit of PC game streaming in the past, it's a real pain to have to crank down settings to make OBS work smoothly. Setting up a second system with a capture card like this is a great way to let your PC run games at its full potential while streaming.
Both of AverMedia's new capture cards are available right now on Amazon. The low-profile Live Streamer Ultra HD, with support for 4K30 or 1080p120 capture, will run you $179.99. Meanwhile, the significantly fancier Live Gamer 4K 2.1 starts at $269.99. While those prices may not seem like bargain-basement deals, they're considerably more accessible than previous options for high-res video capture. Just make sure you have a spare PCIe slot to plug these into.