CATEGORIES
home News
by Brittany GoettingTuesday, June 02, 2020, 12:14 PM EDT

Australian Government Approves Fallout 76 Refunds For Scorned Gamers

fallout 76 power armor helmet 1

To say that Fallout 76 has been marked by many mishaps and failures is likely an understatement. The game was incredibly buggy when it was released in November 2018 and has continued to remain so. It now appears that some gamers may receive some form of compensation for their bad experience. EB Games Australia will now reportedly give refunds to many Fallout 76 players.

Australian gamers complained to the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission that EB Games had refused to refund players after their poor experience with Fallout 76. EB Games had told customers that they were not entitled to a refund if a DLC or one-use code had been redeemed, if the request was outside of EB’s “7 day satisfaction guarantee”, or if the video game developers were providing patches.

Consumers argued that EB Games had misled them about their rights under the Australian Consumer Law. The ACCC insisted, “Retailers must ensure that they train their staff so they do not misrepresent to consumers their consumer guarantee rights under the Australian Consumer Law, including the right to obtain a refund in certain circumstances.” EB Games has now responded to the ruling by providing a “court enforceable undertaking” to refund consumers.

fallout 76 in game players

Consumers who want to obtain a refund now must have requested and been denied a refund from EB Games between November 14, 2018 and October 31, 2019. You must contact EB Games within 2 months of the undertaking. If you accept the refund, you will lose access to the game. You can find more information about EB Games’ Fallout 76 refund here.

This is good news for Australian gamers. Some gamers received refunds from Bethesda after the game was initially released. However, Bethesda soon retracted some of these refunds and refused to give out any more.

Many gamers have been frustrated by the game’s numerous bugs, but they have also been upset by Bethesda’s response to their concerns. Bethesda has unfortunately done very little to repair their relationship with gamers. The company most recently banned an interactive map maker for reporting a bug. Bethesda also banned everyone who had taken advantage of the bug’s exploit.


Tags:  bethesda, refund, accc, fallout 76, eb games
Via:  Niche Gamer
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms