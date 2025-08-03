CATEGORIES
home News

August MacBook Deals Bring Great Low Prices, Starting At Just $599

by Paul LillySunday, August 03, 2025, 09:57 AM EDT
Rear shot of an Apple MacBook Air (M1 model) on a table.
A whole bunch of Apple MacBook laptops are on sale right now, and just in time for the back-to-school shopping season. Some of the models we've rounded up are even selling at all-time low prices. It's generally true that you get what you pay for, though for productivity chores and long battery life, these discounted MacBook deals offer strong bang-for-buck propositions.

The least expensive model we found is a 13.3-inch MacBook Air that's on sale for $599 at Walmart (save $50). Released in 2020, it's a bit older at this point, though it's powered by Apple's M1 silicon, which consists of an eight-core CPU that is split evenly between performance and efficient cores (four each), a seven-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine.

Apple's custom M1 chip represents its departure from using Intel's x86 silicon, with one of the major advantages being comparatively long battery life—up to 18 hours in this case. And thanks to the onboard Neural Engine, the M1-powered MacBook Air supports Apple Intelligence.

One thing to note is this model came out before Apple increased its baseline RAM to 16GB. For this model, you're looking at just 8GB of unified memory, along with a 256GB solid state drive.  Neither is particularly exciting, though for the money, it's still a decent option.

If you want to try your luck with a refurbished unit, you can score the same 13.3-inch MacBook Air configuration (renewed) for $431.83 at Amazon, albeit by way of a marketplace seller.

Apple MacBook Air on a blurry background.

Before you pull the trigger on the M1 model above, note that the Apple's 2025 MacBook Air is still available for an all-time low price of $799 at Amazon (save $200). It sports a 13.6-inch display with a 2560x1664 resolution and 500 nits of brightness (versus 256x1600 and 400 nits on the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air) and is powered by Apple's latest-generation M4 silicon.

It's another baseline configuration, but it's also beefier from top to bottom. Starting with M4 chip, it wields 10 CPU cores and eight GPU cores with hardware-accelerated ray tracing support, along with a 16-core Neural Engine delivering full support for Apple Intelligence.

You also get more memory at 16GB, while the 256GB SSD is the same capacity. Still, the for the $200 premium versus the M1 model, you can get twice the unified memory, a slightly bigger and higher resolution display, and a more powerful (yet still highly efficient) chip powering the show. You also get a better front-facing camera—12MP versus 720p—and a few other upgrades, such as Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.

Here are some more MacBook deals...

Apple MacBook Pro on a gray gradient background.
Tags:  deals, Apple, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment