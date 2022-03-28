Sweet Audio Deals Deliver Huge Savings Up To $145 Off Apple AirPods Max, Beats Studio And More
Apple's AirPods Max over-the-ear headphones released back in December 2020 still rank as the company's most premium audio device, with a price tag to match—the MSRP (and going rate on Apple's website) is $549. If you've been waiting for a meaningful price drop, now is the time to pounce because the earphones are heavily discounted on Amazon.
To what extent depends on your color choice. The Apple AirPods Max in the silver color option is currently marked down to the $403.88 at Amazon (save $145.12). That's a huge savings over Apple's list price, and also the lowest price they've ever been on Amazon (or any other retailer, as far as we're aware of). Looking at the price tracking history on CamelCamelCamel (an excellent resource for investigating discounts), this headset typically bounces up and down from around $450 and $480.
If you prefer a different color, the Sky Blue and Space Gray variants are on sale as well. Here are all three, with discount prices compared to MSRP...
- Apple AirPods Max Silver: $403.88 (save $145.12)
- Apple AirPods Max Space Gray: $417.05 (save $131.95)
- Apple AirPods Max Sky Blue: $439 at Amazon (save $112)
The AirPods Max incorporate a stainless steel headphone and a "breathable knit mesh canopy" to help distribute the weight. The headset also features a 40mm driver system with active noise cancellation (ANC).
Save Big On Beats Studio Buds, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live And More
If the AirPods Max don't appeal to you, there are several other discounted audio options, including a few others from Apple as well as both Bose and Samsung. Starting with the former, the Beats Studio Buds are marked down to $119 at Amazon (save $30.95) right now.
These are wireless earbuds which, like Apple's AirPod earbuds, offer both an active noise cancelling mode and a transparency mode. They also come with three soft eartip sizes, on device controls, and up to eight hours of listening time (or up to 24 hours if factoring in the charging case). If you run low on battery life, five minutes of charging time nets up to one hour of playback.
Here are some other earbuds that are on sale...
- Apple Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds: $159.99 (save $89.96)
- Bose Sport Earbuds: $159 (save $20)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $149.99 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Earbuds: $99.99 (save $70)
Pricing on the Galaxy Buds Pro is fairly consistent, but we've included them here as an alternative to the AirPod lineup and because they offer a decent value.