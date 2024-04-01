AT&T Data Breach Exposes Details Of 73 Million Accounts To The Dark Web







AT&T is in the process of alerting millions of current and former account holders of an alarming data leak that exposed sensitive details to the dark web, including social security numbers. An initial investigation suggests that the leaked data set is from 2019 or earlier, and contains "personal information" belonging to 7.6 million current and 65.4 million former account holders. The disclosure comes barely a month after issued an apology and $5 bill credit for a massive outage.





"AT&T has determined that AT&T data-specific fields were contained in a data set released on the dark web. While AT&T has made this determination, it is not yet known whether the data in those fields originated from AT&T or one of its vendors," AT&T states in the FAQ section of a support page outlining the data breach.





This also impacts DirectTV account holders, as AT&T outlines in a separate email that I received (as a DirecTV customer). That's because AT&T acquired DirecTV in 2014 for $48.5 billion. Additionally, it sounds as though the breach is not limited to cell phone and DirecTV subscribers, but affects any kind of AT&T account—the same email specifically mentions U-verse, formerly a DirecTV brand of IPTV service which has since been renamed to AT&T Internet.













According to AT&T, the stolen and subsequently leaked data that's on the dark web does not contain personal financial information or call histories. However, in addition to social security numbers, it may also contain full names, email addresses, mailing addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, account numbers, and passcodes. The extent of the exposed data varies by customers.







You should receive an email if your account is affected. For those accounts, AT&T took the liberty of resetting passcodes. You can change it by following these steps...