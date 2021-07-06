Atari Retreats From Mobile To Refocus On Premium Games For PC And Consoles
Atari has been resting on its retro gaming laurels for the previous decade or more, it seems, with repeated follow-ups to past games like Rollercoaster Tycoon on mobile devices. However, this may be changing soon as the French company refocuses to develop “higher value-added premium games” on consoles and PCs.
Yesterday, the iconic gaming company posted a press release explaining that it would be implementing a new strategy for Atari Gaming, the subdivision for games, the Atari VCS, and licensing under Atari, SA. Atari intends to “shift its video game portfolio to premium games for consoles and PC,” rather than the free-to-play market it has been in. As such, five free-to-play games will either be discontinued or sold off, while games with loyal user bases will not be affected.
As far as premium games go, “Atari intends to leverage its catalog of 200 proprietary games to build a strong pipeline of premium games on all platforms.” Several titles are already in development with this change, and releases are slated for the financial year 2021/22. It is unclear what titles will be developed and sold for PC, consoles, and the Atari VCS, but we can expect it to be a mix of both old and new. Wade J. Rosen, CEO of Atari SA, explained that “This reorientation will give Atari a unique opportunity to be the bridge between the past and the future of video games.”
Ultimately, we hope that it will not be long before we hear more about Atari’s plans and its games in the pipeline, as the company’s financial year should end sometime around March 30th, 2022. Whatever the case may be, it is certainly an interesting turn for Atari, so let us know what you think of it in the comments below.
(Top Image Courtesy Of Atari)