Atari Retreats From Mobile To Refocus On Premium Games For PC And Consoles





Atari has been resting on its retro gaming laurels for the previous decade or more, it seems, with repeated follow-ups to past games like Rollercoaster Tycoon on mobile devices. However, this may be changing soon as the French company refocuses to develop “higher value-added premium games” on consoles and PCs.

Ultimately, we hope that it will not be long before we hear more about Atari’s plans and its games in the pipeline, as the company’s financial year should end sometime around March 30th, 2022. Whatever the case may be, it is certainly an interesting turn for Atari, so let us know what you think of it in the comments below.







(Top Image Courtesy Of Atari