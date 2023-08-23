ASUS Zenfone 10 Goes Up For Preorder With Specs That Punch Above Its Price

The Asus Zenfone 10 runs Android 13 out of the box, but you won't see as many updates as other phones. Asus promises two Android OS updates and four years of security patches, but our experience with Asus phones has been marred by slow and missing updates. Don't buy the Zenfone 10 expecting top-class update support—buy it because it's tiny and fast.







The Zenfone 10 should work on AT&T, T-Mobile, and similar MVNOs in the US. You can purchase the phone direct from Asus . Some models will ship within a day, but others may take a few weeks.