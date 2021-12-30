ASUS Teases World's Most Powerful Gaming Tablet Ahead Of CES, Here's What We Know





ASUS is going to unveil some kind of tablet at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week, but not just any slate. According to ASUS, what it has on tap is the "world's most powerful gaming tablet." Let your mind run wild with that one and you'll come to all kinds of intriguing possibilities, including next-gen hardware and discrete graphics.







The company teased the pending announcement on Twitter today, saying a full reveal will take place during a virtual launch event on January 4, 2022 at 11am PT (2pm ET). We'll be covering a plethora of announcements during CES week, but if you care to watch the livestream event, just bookmark and head over to the ASUS ROG CES page





Here's the tweet...





So what exactly is this thing? ASUS is calling it a tablet, but it's obviously not in the same vein as an iPad. Looking at the sideways render it shared, the device appears more like a 2-in-1. And at the bottom, we see "ROG Flow" stamped on the chassis. This is potentially telling, because @evleaks tipped an ROG Flow Z13 render back at the end of October. This could very well be what the upcoming device is.





There are various ports visible in the teaser image, including USB Type-A and Type-C connectors, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and what appears to be an XG Mobile slot. The XG Mobile is an external GPU (eGPU) device in a portable form factor. The 2021 version is available with up to a mobile GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.



