CATEGORIES
home News

ASUS ROS Has Answered The Call For A Glossy WOLED Monitor, Will Gamers Rejoice?

by Paul LillyTuesday, May 21, 2024, 11:16 AM EDT
ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG monitor on a rocky top.
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is laying claim to what it says is the world's first glossy WOLED gaming monitor. As the model name implies, the new ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG is a 27-inch display (technically 26.5 inches, but what's half an inch between friends?) with an OLED panel, but what sets it apart is that it's utilizing a white OLED (WOLED) screen built by LG with a glossy finish, as opposed to QD-OLED.

The glossy finish should, in theory, deliver more vibrant colors, inkier blacks, and brighter whites compared to semi-glossy or matte monitors. That's assuming ideal lighting conditions—while those are all potential strengths of glossy displays, the main weakness is the potential for glare or reflections. As with everything else, it's all about trade offs.

ASUS graphic comparing OLED panel technologies.

While ASUS is talking up the glossy finish, it's not the only thing the XG27AQDMG has going for it. The new display features a 2560x1440 resolution with a fast 240Hz refresh rate, negligible 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, FreeSync Premium and G-Sync support, HDR10 support, and "Anti-Flicker" technology with three anti-flicker levels (Strong, Middle, and Off) to stabilize the refresh rate.

OLED is pretty much the gold standard for image quality. In this case, ASUS is claiming 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color sapce and color accuracy of Delta <2. Additionally, ASUS says it's taken steps to mitigate the potential for burn-in.

"Unlike monitors that integrate the power adapter in the monitor, the latest ROG monitors feature a separate adapter to reduce overall temperature and reduce the risk of burn-in to extend the lifespan of the OLED panel. Plus, the XG27AQDMG features a custom heatsink," ASUS explains.

This is on top of the company's "OLED Care" mechanisms, which includes things like pixel cleaning, targeted dimming, and other safeguards. It's also worth noting that ASUS recently upgraded its OLED gaming monitor warranty to three years, with burn-in coverage included.


Not everything is peaches and cream, though. Specifically, the connectivity options are a bit of a bummer—you're looking at two HDMI 2.0 and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input, rather than any HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 2.1 inputs. That said, you do get a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports (no USB-C, though) and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The last thing ASUS is talking up is the a compact footprint to save on desk space. There's also a slot on the stand to plop your smartphone into, if that matters.

The ASUS ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG will be available on May 30 for $699 (MSRP).
Tags:  Asus, Monitors, OLED, rog strix oled xg27aqdmg
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment