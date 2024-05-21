ASUS ROS Has Answered The Call For A Glossy WOLED Monitor, Will Gamers Rejoice?







ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) is laying claim to what it says is the world's first glossy WOLED gaming monitor. As the model name implies, the new ROG Strix OLED XG27AQDMG is a 27-inch display (technically 26.5 inches, but what's half an inch between friends?) with an OLED panel, but what sets it apart is that it's utilizing a white OLED (WOLED) screen built by LG with a glossy finish, as opposed to QD-OLED





The glossy finish should, in theory, deliver more vibrant colors, inkier blacks, and brighter whites compared to semi-glossy or matte monitors. That's assuming ideal lighting conditions—while those are all potential strengths of glossy displays, the main weakness is the potential for glare or reflections. As with everything else, it's all about trade offs.













While ASUS is talking up the glossy finish, it's not the only thing the XG27AQDMG has going for it. The new display features a 2560x1440 resolution with a fast 240Hz refresh rate, negligible 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, FreeSync Premium and G-Sync support, HDR10 support, and "Anti-Flicker" technology with three anti-flicker levels (Strong, Middle, and Off) to stabilize the refresh rate.





OLED is pretty much the gold standard for image quality. In this case, ASUS is claiming 99% coverage of the DCI-P3 color sapce and color accuracy of Delta <2. Additionally, ASUS says it's taken steps to mitigate the potential for burn-in.





"Unlike monitors that integrate the power adapter in the monitor, the latest ROG monitors feature a separate adapter to reduce overall temperature and reduce the risk of burn-in to extend the lifespan of the OLED panel. Plus, the XG27AQDMG features a custom heatsink," ASUS explains.





This is on top of the company's "OLED Care" mechanisms, which includes things like pixel cleaning, targeted dimming, and other safeguards. It's also worth noting that ASUS recently upgraded its OLED gaming monitor warranty to three years, with burn-in coverage included.









Not everything is peaches and cream, though. Specifically, the connectivity options are a bit of a bummer—you're looking at two HDMI 2.0 and a single DisplayPort 1.4 input, rather than any HDMI 2.1 or DisplayPort 2.1 inputs. That said, you do get a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports (no USB-C, though) and a 3.5mm headphone jack.





The last thing ASUS is talking up is the a compact footprint to save on desk space. There's also a slot on the stand to plop your smartphone into, if that matters.



