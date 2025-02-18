ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 OLED Is $560 Off And More Gaming Laptop Deals





Make no mistake, laptops powered by NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 50 series mobile GPUs are inbound, though rumor has it they're slightly delayed . The initial launch might also focus on lower end discrete GPU models. If you're looking to get in the RTX game right now and want to stretch the value of your dollar, there are deals on GeForce RTX 40 series laptops to be had, and with some pretty sizable discounts.





ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 pictured above is on sale for $1,439.99 at Best Buy (save $560). That's a solid markdown and a pretty good price for a 16-inch gaming laptop with a premium OLED display (2560x1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate). For example, thepictured above is on sale for. That's a solid markdown and a pretty good price for a 16-inch gaming laptop with a premium OLED display (2560x1600 resolution, 240Hz refresh rate).





Beyond the OLED panel, it's also packing some respectable core hardware for the money, such as an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor (16C/22T, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics chip, 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD).





It all comes wrapped in an aluminum CNC chassis with a 0.59-inch waistline and weighting 4.08 pounds. Overall, it's a solid laptop for the money, and one that debuted for $1,999.99.













MSI's Cyborg laptop for around the half the price—it's on sale for $749.99 at Best Buy (save $350). This one is built around a 14-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1200 resolution (FHD+) and 144Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a Core i7-13620H processor (10C/16T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, paired with a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. If you're willing to compromise on some specs and features, you can scorefor around the half the price—it's on sale for. This one is built around a 14-inch IPS panel with a 1920x1200 resolution (FHD+) and 144Hz refresh rate, and is powered by a Core i7-13620H processor (10C/16T, up to 4.9GHz, 24MB of L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, paired with a GeForce RTX 4060 GPU.





Other specs include 16GB of DDR5-5600 memory, a 512GB SSD, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI, 1Gb LAN, a 3.5mm combo audio jack, and backlit keyboard.







You're giving up some graphical grunt by stepping down from a GeForce RTX 4070 to a 4060, but it's still an overall capable laptop at a great price.





Here are some more gaming laptop deals...







