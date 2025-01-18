ASUS ROG OLED Gaming Laptop With RTX 4090 Is $450 Off And More Mobile Deals For Gamers





In theory, it is an incredibly awkward time to be shopping for a gaming laptop with NVIDIA having announced a new generation of mobile graphics chips. In practice, however, you can find some great deals as retailers looking to make room for new models. On top of that, it's going to take some time for gaming laptops rocking GeForce RTX 50 series hardware to find their way to retail. If you're looking to upgrade right now, a good place to start is Best Buy, which is in the midst of a four-day sales event.





ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 pictured above is on sale for $2,849.99 at Best Buy (save $450). It's not cheap and you can certainly buy a capable gaming laptop for considerably less, but if you're willing to spend big for big specs, this one fits the bill. For those of you who are willing to spend big, thepictured above is on sale for. It's not cheap and you can certainly buy a capable gaming laptop for considerably less, but if you're willing to spend big for big specs, this one fits the bill.





One the standout features is the 16-inch OLED display. It doesn't get any better than OLED (until perhaps micro LED, not to be confused with mini LED, becomes mainstream) and this one features a 2560x1600 resolution and fast 240Hz refresh rate.





Everything else on this configuration is high end as well. It features a Core Ultra 9 185H processor (16C/22T, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake, a GeForce RTX 4090, 32GB of LPDDR5X-6400 RAM, and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). It will be a long time before these specs start to feel long in the tooth.













MSI's Thin 15 gaming laptop, which is marked down to $699.99 at Best Buy (save $200). This discount pushes this model squarely into affordable territory, and it's also one of the least expensive gaming laptops to sport a discrete GPU. Way over on the opposite end of the pricing spectrum sits, which is marked down to. This discount pushes this model squarely into affordable territory, and it's also one of the least expensive gaming laptops to sport a discrete GPU.





It's not an especially burly GPU, mind you—a GeForce RTX 4050, but it will suffice for more casual gamers and/or players who gravitate towards less demanding titles. Depending on the game and image quality settings, a GeForce RTX 4050 can propel you into triple-digit frame rate territory at this laptops native 1920x1080 resolution. Some titles that come to mind include EA Sports FC 25, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Alone in the Dark. Meanwhile, even games like God of War: Ragnarok can maintain 60 FPS and higher on a GeForce RTX 4050 at 1080p.





The 15.6-inch display also sports a 144Hz refresh rate. Other specs include an Intel Core i5-13420H processor (8C/12T, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. None of these are top of the line parts, but for $699.99, it's a respectable collection of hardware.





Here are some more gaming laptop deals...







