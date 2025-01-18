CATEGORIES
home News

ASUS ROG OLED Gaming Laptop With RTX 4090 Is $450 Off And More Mobile Deals For Gamers

by Paul LillySaturday, January 18, 2025, 09:05 AM EDT
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop on a black and gray gradient background.
In theory, it is an incredibly awkward time to be shopping for a gaming laptop with NVIDIA having announced a new generation of mobile graphics chips. In practice, however, you can find some great deals as retailers looking to make room for new models. On top of that, it's going to take some time for gaming laptops rocking GeForce RTX 50 series hardware to find their way to retail. If you're looking to upgrade right now, a good place to start is Best Buy, which is in the midst of a four-day sales event.

For those of you who are willing to spend big, the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 pictured above is on sale for $2,849.99 at Best Buy (save $450). It's not cheap and you can certainly buy a capable gaming laptop for considerably less, but if you're willing to spend big for big specs, this one fits the bill.

One the standout features is the 16-inch OLED display. It doesn't get any better than OLED (until perhaps micro LED, not to be confused with mini LED, becomes mainstream) and this one features a 2560x1600 resolution and fast 240Hz refresh rate.

Everything else on this configuration is high end as well. It features a Core Ultra 9 185H processor (16C/22T, up to 5.1GHz, 24MB L3 cache) based on Meteor Lake, a GeForce RTX 4090, 32GB of LPDDR5X-6400 RAM, and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD). It will be a long time before these specs start to feel long in the tooth.

Rear angled view of MSI's Thin 15 gaming laptop on a black and gray gradient background.

Way over on the opposite end of the pricing spectrum sits MSI's Thin 15 gaming laptop, which is marked down to $699.99 at Best Buy (save $200). This discount pushes this model squarely into affordable territory, and it's also one of the least expensive gaming laptops to sport a discrete GPU.

It's not an especially burly GPU, mind you—a GeForce RTX 4050, but it will suffice for more casual gamers and/or players who gravitate towards less demanding titles. Depending on the game and image quality settings, a GeForce RTX 4050 can propel you into triple-digit frame rate territory at this laptops native 1920x1080 resolution. Some titles that come to mind include EA Sports FC 25, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and Alone in the Dark. Meanwhile, even games like God of War: Ragnarok can maintain 60 FPS and higher on a GeForce RTX 4050 at 1080p.

The 15.6-inch display also sports a 144Hz refresh rate. Other specs include an Intel Core i5-13420H processor (8C/12T, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB L3 cache) based on Raptor Lake, 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. None of these are top of the line parts, but for $699.99, it's a respectable collection of hardware.

Here are some more gaming laptop deals...

Alienware m18 R2 gaming laptop playing Baldur's Gate 3.
Tags:  deals, Asus, Gaming, Laptops
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment