ASUS Goes OLED-Crazy With Revamped VivoBook, ExpertBook, And ZenBook Laptops





OLED displays have taken over the smartphone world, with most mid-range and flagship devices adopting the technology. However, it's been a slower transition on the laptop side for cost reasons. ASUS apparently didn't get the memo, as it just launched a comprehensive lineup of laptops that all feature OLED displays. These include members of the ProArt Studiobook Pro, Zenbook Pro, Vivobook Pro, and ExpertBook families.

The ProArt Studiobook 16 and ProArt Studiobook 16 Pro are aimed squarely at the workstation market. The former is available with AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series or 3rd generation Intel Xeon processors, while the latter is available with Ryzen 5000 H-Series or Intel Core i7 processors. Given the "Pro" designation, the ProArt Studiobook 16 Pro is available with NVIDIA RTX A2000 or A5000 mobile GPUs. With its lower status on the totem pole, the standard ProArt StudioBook 16 comes with a GeForce RTX 3060 or RTX 3070 GPU.

ProArt Studiobook 16 Pro

What they both share is a vivid 16-inch (16:10) 4K OLED HDR display which boasts 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut along with PANTONE Validated and Calman Verified certifications. You'll also receive an impressive 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and DisplayHDR 500 support. With an aim at content creators and other professionals, you won't be surprised to learn that these machines can pack up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory and come with a plethora of ports to keep you connected.

Switching gears to the Zenbook Pro family, we have the Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED and the ZenBook Pro 15 OLED. The former has a 15.6-inch primary display OLED display, and a secondary 14-inch touch screen mounted above the keyboard. In addition, this machine comes with up to an Intel Core i9 processor under the hood and up to a GeForce RTX 3070.

Zenbook Pro 15 OLED

On the other hand, we have the Zenbook Pro 15 OLED, rocking Ryzen 5000 processors with up to 16GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU. The 14-inch OLED HDR display has (up to) a 4K resolution (a 1080p OLED is standard) rated for 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

Vivobook Pro 14X

Next, we come to the Vivobook Pro 14X and 16X OLED. The former sports a 2.8K OLED HDR600 panel, while the latter bumps that to 4K at 550 nits. They come with your choice of AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series or 11th generation Intel Core processors with up to 32GB of installed RAM. Discrete graphics options top out at a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti.

ExpertBook B5 Flip

Rounding up the new offerings are the ExpertBook B5 and ExpertBook B5 Flip, the latter of which comes with a 360-degree hinge. Both machines are powered by 11th generation Intel Core processors and a 13.3-inch FHD OLED display. Up to 48GB of RAM is supported along with up to dual 512GB SSDs (up to a single 1TB SSD on the Flip). Given that these are thin and light machines (~2.65 pounds), you'll find integrated Intel Xe graphics solutions instead of discrete NVIDIA GeForce GPUs.

ASUS says that the Studiobook 16 and Studiobook Pro 16 will start at $1,999 and $2,499, respectively, while the ZenBook Pro 15 family will begin at $1,469. The VivoBook Pro models start at $919.99 for the 15-inch model, and the EliteBook family starts at $1,299. All will start shipping in North America during Q4.