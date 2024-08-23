CATEGORIES
ASUS RTX 4070 Gaming Laptop With 240Hz OLED Is $600 Off And More Dynamite Deals

by Paul LillyFriday, August 23, 2024, 10:58 AM EDT
Angled ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop on a gray gradient background.
It's not too often that I do a double-take when looking at a deal, but today it happened. What caused the unexpected reaction is a deeply discounted ASUS ROG gaming laptop that's brimming with desirable features, such as a fast OLED display powered by Intel's flagship Meteor Lake processor, the Core 9 Ultra 285H. The rest of the specs look good, too.

The discounted gaming laptop is the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16, which is on sale for $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $600). That's a great price, and it's bolstered by qualifying for a free download code for Star Wars: Outlaws, which itself is a $69.99 value (the game launches on August 30, 2024).

Let's start with the display. It's a 16-inch OLED panel, which is a sweet amenity at this price. It's made even sweeter with its fast 240Hz refresh rate, 2560x1600 resolution, and NVIDIA G-SYNC support to keep the action smooth and tear-free.

The Core 9 Ultra 285H is, as mentioned, the top Meteor Lake SKU with a 16C/22T config, up to a 5.1GHz clock speed, and 24MB of L3 cache. This laptop also features a GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5X-6400 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 solid state drive (SSD), Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB 3.2 Type-C ports, two USB 3.2 Type-A ports, Wi-Fi 6E support, and various other odds and ends. Simply put, this is a lot of laptop for the money.

Lenovo LOQ laptop on a table.

As much as I like the ASUS system, if you're looking to keep things more affordable as you head back to school, another gaming laptop worth considering is this 15.6-inch Lenovo LOQ system that's on sale for $799.99 at Best Buy (save $200). It's a smaller discount, but also much cheaper, leaving you with more money to spend on classes, books, or whatever else.

It's also a respectable configuration for the money. It features a 15.6-inch display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, which is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS processor (8C/16T, 3.1GHz to 4.5GHz, 16MB L3 cache), 16GB of DDR5-4800 RAM, a GeForce RTX 4060 8GB GPU, and 512GB SSD.

While not the fastest machine on the block, it's a good value at $799.99 and is a capable machine for school work, lighter weight gaming, and so forth.

Here are a few more gaming laptop deals...

MSI Stealth 16 AI laptop on a gray gradient background.
If you want to venture outside of the realm of gaming, Best Buy's 'Deal of the Day' is a Dell Inspiron 15 laptop that's on sale for $379.99 (save $250). It features a 1080p touchscreen display, Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Not a barn burner by any stretch, but a relatively cheap option for general purpose computing.
