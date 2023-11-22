CATEGORIES
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD Graphics Card With A Built-In M.2 Slot Is Official

by Thiago TrevisanWednesday, November 22, 2023, 12:19 PM EDT
asus 4060ti
If you've ever watched a review of a fancy car showcasing a hidden fridge in the rear seat, we've got something more impressive to show you. ASUS has recently shown off its unique NVIDIA Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, complete with a built-in M.2 SSD slot. Even If one is not impressed with the paltry 8GB of VRAM onboard, you now at least have one of the most unique GPUs on the market. Keep doing stuff like this and ASUS could start a show called Pimp My GPU!

M.2 SSDs have become all the rage during the last few years, and there is a myriad of reasons to incorporate them into your build. They're fast, and extraordinarily small with no extra cables needed to clutter up one's build. 

asus m2

You'll be able to slap a PCIe Gen 5 NVMe drive with the 80mm of allotted space, right on the backplate area of the ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. Serving as a heatsink with the included thermal pad, this GPU is truly doing double duty. PCIe Gen 5 NVME drives are known to run hot, so it will need all of the cooling support it can muster. 

asus speed

According to ASUS, you'll enjoy similar performance with the M.2 slot on its GPU as if it were on a PCIe Gen 5 M.2 slot on a motherboard. The ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is currently on sale for $397, but without the built-in M.2 slot. The idea is certainly great, and can have some fantastic implications for both cooling and giving access to PCIe Gen 5 performance for many users. 

The efficacy of tying this innovation to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is questionable, however. Having been shunned by some gamers due to its price-to-performance ratio, this has not been a crazy popular GPU. Adding to the cost of the GPU itself, this M.2 slot also presents another paradox. Gamers who are looking to buy the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in that price bracket are less likely to pair it with an expensive PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD, which have not yet gone down in cost. 

While certain niche users may benefit from this combo, we'd see this as a potential useful approach in other future products that can make better use of such high-performance technology, such as workstations saturated with M.2 SSDs. 
