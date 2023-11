ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti SSD Graphics Card With A Built-In M.2 Slot Is Official

According to ASUS, you'll enjoy similar performance with the M.2 slot on its GPU as if it were on a PCIe Gen 5 M.2 slot on a motherboard. The ASUS GeForce RTX 4060 Ti is currently on sale for $397 , but without the built-in M.2 slot. The idea is certainly great, and can have some fantastic implications for both cooling and giving access to PCIe Gen 5 performance for many users.The efficacy of tying this innovation to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB is questionable, however. Having been shunned by some gamers due to its price-to-performance ratio, this has not been a crazy popular GPU. Adding to the cost of the GPU itself, this M.2 slot also presents another paradox. Gamers who are looking to buy the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti in that price bracket are less likely to pair it with an expensive PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD, which have not yet gone down in cost.While certain niche users may benefit from this combo, we'd see this as a potential useful approach in other future products that can make better use of such high-performance technology, such as workstations saturated with M.2 SSDs.