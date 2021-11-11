Assassin's Creeds Chronicles Trilogy Is Free Right Now, Hurry And Claim While You Still Can
Looking for something to play this weekend that doesn't require a burly PC? Well we have good news—Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy is completely free right now, and once you claim it, the bundle is yours to keep forever. If you missed out on this series when each chapter came out, now is your chance to dive in at no cost.
Assassin's Creed Chronicles is a 2.5D, side-scrolling spinoff of the main series. It's a three-part lineup developed by Climax Studios and published by Ubisoft, the first and most well-received being Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China. It takes place in 1525 as the Ming dynasty is beginning to crumble, and you play the part of Shao Jun, the last Assassin of the Chinese Brotherhood. Over on Steam, recent reviews rank it as Very Positive, while all reviews collectively rank it as Mostly Positive.
The game released in 2015, and was followed by Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India in January 2016, and then Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia just under a month later. All three games can be played on a relatively lightweight PC. Minimum specs call for...
- Intel Core 2 Duo E8200 or AMD Athlon II X2 240
- 2GB RAM
- NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 or AMD Radeon HD5770
- 4GB storage
- Windows 7 SP1 or later
And the recommend specs call for...
- Intel Core i3 2105 or AMD Phenom II X4 955
- 4GB RAM
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 470 or AMD Radeon HD5870
- 4GB storage
- Windows 7 SP1 or later
The only caveat to getting these games for free is you need an Ubisoft Connect account. If you have one, you can head over to the Ubisoft Store and claim Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Trilogy for free, instead of paying $24.99. The offer is valid until 10am on November 12, 2021.
This is part of Ubisoft's 30th anniversary celebration. In addition to free games, it's offering discounts on a bunch of other titles, some as high as 85% off. Here's some of them...
- Far Cry 5: $12 (save 80%)
- Far Cry 4: $15 (save 75%)
- Far Cry 3: $6 (save 70%)
- Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition: $9.90 (save 67%)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition: $59.99 (save 40%)
- Anno 1800: $24 (save 60%)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $9 (save 85%)
Happy saving and have fun gaming!