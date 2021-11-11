Assassin's Creeds Chronicles Trilogy Is Free Right Now, Hurry And Claim While You Still Can

Looking for something to play this weekend that doesn't require a burly PC? Well we have good news— Ubisoft 's Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy is completely free right now, and once you claim it, the bundle is yours to keep forever. If you missed out on this series when each chapter came out, now is your chance to dive in at no cost.





Assassin's Creed Chronicles is a 2.5D, side-scrolling spinoff of the main series. It's a three-part lineup developed by Climax Studios and published by Ubisoft, the first and most well-received being Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China. It takes place in 1525 as the Ming dynasty is beginning to crumble, and you play the part of Shao Jun, the last Assassin of the Chinese Brotherhood. Over on Steam, recent reviews rank it as Very Positive, while all reviews collectively rank it as Mostly Positive.





The game released in 2015, and was followed by Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India in January 2016, and then Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia just under a month later. All three games can be played on a relatively lightweight PC. Minimum specs call for...