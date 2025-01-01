Think TN Panels Are Fast? ASRock's New IPS Gaming Monitors Can Hit 520Hz





ASRock is racing into the new year with a couple of high-speed 27-inch flat-screen gaming displays under its Phantom Gaming brand, the PG27FFX1B and PG27FFX2A. In addition to being the same size, both new monitors also sport a blistering-fast 520Hz refresh rate. They also both utilize In-Plane Switching (IPS) panels rather than Twisted Nematic (TN) or Vertical Alignment (VA) screens.





Back in the old days, TN screens were the exclusive domainf of ultra-fast refresh rates for e-sports gaming. Unfortunately, the image quality on TN panels is generally far inferior to IPS and even VA screens, let alone OLED displays. That's changed in recent years, though, with display makers cranking out a variety of ultra-fast panels.





"The PG27FFX2A and PG27FFX1B combine an ultra-high 520Hz refresh rate with advanced IPS panel technology to deliver a stunning visual experience. In a market dominated by TN and VA panels, these monitors stand out by providing vibrant colors, wide viewing angles, and unparalleled detail—all without sacrificing the smoothness of high-speed gameplay," ASRock states.







Now, whether you truly need a 520Hz refresh rate is debatable. You're certainly not going to hit take full advantage of the native refresh rate on these displays in more graphically demanding titles that push the envelope. But for lighter weight e-sports gaming, it's not unrealistic to achieve frame rates in the high triple digits, for whatever that's worth.







Along those same lines, both monitors feature a 1920x1080 resolution, which is less demanding than high resolution alternatives such as 1440p or 4K. They also both feature VESA's DisplayHDR 400 badge of approval, as well as 94% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space (123% sRGB), 400 nits brightness, a 1ms response time, and several I/O options (2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB Gen 1 Type A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B, and 1x 3.5mm headphone jack) and built-in dual 2W speakers. Finally, they are both FreeSync Premium displays.













So how do they differ? The PG27FFX2A adds a height-adjustable stand to the mix, and it also boasts a Wi-Fi 7 antenna that's integrated into the stand.



