CATEGORIES
home News

Think TN Panels Are Fast? ASRock's New IPS Gaming Monitors Can Hit 520Hz

by Paul LillyWednesday, January 01, 2025, 09:18 AM EDT
Banner image of a monitor with a car coming out of it. A lightspeed view of a bridge in a city landscape can be seen in the background.
ASRock is racing into the new year with a couple of high-speed 27-inch flat-screen gaming displays under its Phantom Gaming brand, the PG27FFX1B and PG27FFX2A. In addition to being the same size, both new monitors also sport a blistering-fast 520Hz refresh rate. They also both utilize In-Plane Switching (IPS) panels rather than Twisted Nematic (TN) or Vertical Alignment (VA) screens.

Back in the old days, TN screens were the exclusive domainf of ultra-fast refresh rates for e-sports gaming. Unfortunately, the image quality on TN panels is generally far inferior to IPS and even VA screens, let alone OLED displays. That's changed in recent years, though, with display makers cranking out a variety of ultra-fast panels.

"The PG27FFX2A and PG27FFX1B combine an ultra-high 520Hz refresh rate with advanced IPS panel technology to deliver a stunning visual experience. In a market dominated by TN and VA panels, these monitors stand out by providing vibrant colors, wide viewing angles, and unparalleled detail—all without sacrificing the smoothness of high-speed gameplay," ASRock states.

Now, whether you truly need a 520Hz refresh rate is debatable. You're certainly not going to hit take full advantage of the native refresh rate on these displays in more graphically demanding titles that push the envelope. But for lighter weight e-sports gaming, it's not unrealistic to achieve frame rates in the high triple digits, for whatever that's worth.

Along those same lines, both monitors feature a 1920x1080 resolution, which is less demanding than high resolution alternatives such as 1440p or 4K. They also both feature VESA's DisplayHDR 400 badge of approval, as well as 94% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space (123% sRGB), 400 nits brightness, a 1ms response time, and several I/O options (2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 2x USB Gen 1 Type A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B, and 1x 3.5mm headphone jack) and built-in dual 2W speakers. Finally, they are both FreeSync Premium displays.

Rear render of ASRock's PG27FFX2A monitor on a gray gradient background.

So how do they differ? The PG27FFX2A adds a height-adjustable stand to the mix, and it also boasts a Wi-Fi 7 antenna that's integrated into the stand.

There's no mention of price or availability in ASRock's press release, but it's safe to assume that the PG27FFX1B will be the cheaper of the two. We also didn't find either of these on Amazon. As points of reference, however, Alienware's 24.5-inch AW2524HF with a 500Hz (overclocked) refresh rate currently sells for $599.99 while the 24.1-inch ASUS ROG Swift Pro PG248QP with a 540Hz refresh rate (also OC'd) goes for $799.
Tags:  Gaming, Displays, Monitors, IPS, ASRock, pg27ffx1b, pg27ffx2a
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment