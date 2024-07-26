CATEGORIES
home News

ASRock Unveils Passively-Cooled Radeon RX 7900 GPUs To Game In Peace And Quiet

by Paul LillyFriday, July 26, 2024, 10:15 AM EDT
Angled render of a passively-cooled ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card.
Building a PC isn't all that difficult, and it gets exponentially easier once you've gone through your first rodeo. What's a little more challenging, however, is constructing a silent or ultra-low noise gaming PC, which requires a bit more research and more thoughtful effort towards cooling. To help you get there, ASRock has unveiled a line of passive-cooled Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards.

ASRock is giving both AMD's flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX and its next-fastest GPU, the Radeon RX 7900 XT, the passively-cooled treatment. For these new SKUs (RX7900XTX PS 24G and RX7900XT PS 20G), ASRock stripped away the typical fan-filled cooling shroud found on its other variants, like the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Taichi and Phantom Gaming models, and replaced it with a big, finned aluminum heatsink.

Rear angled view of ASRock's Radeon RX 7900 XTX Passive graphics card.

Curiously enough, neither product page goes into great detail about the passive cooling solution. That's unusual, as product pages for ASRock's other graphics cards that use traditional fan-based shrouds really hammer home the cooling solution. The company's Taichi model, for example, highlights a center fan that spins in reverse to reduce turbulence, as well as the use of stripes on the fan blades to increase airflow and an "air deflecting fin" design on the heatsink, among other things.

The only shout-out to the passive cooler on ASRock's latest Radeon cards is in the press release, which points out that both models feature a "vapor chamber heatink" and "efficiency aluminum cooling fins with v-shaped cutting." That's the extent of it.

Backplate view of ASRock's Radeon RX 7900 XTX Passive graphics card.

Both cards also feature a metal backplate and a single 12V-2x6 power connector. As for the clock speeds, ASRock is sticking with reference specs, with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX Passive featuring a 2,270MHz game clock and up to a 2,500MHz boost clock, and the Radeon RX 7900 XT Passive running a 2,025MHz game clock and up to a 2,395MHz boost clock.

ASRock's press release doesn't mention pricing or availability. As a couple of points of reference, you can find ASRock's Radeon RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming for $908.99 on Amazon, and the Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming for $689.99 at Amazon.
Tags:  cooling, ASRock, (nasdaq:amd), radeon rx 7900 xt, radeon rx 7900 xtx
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform Of Choice
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment