ASRock Launches A White Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom OC GPU And It Looks Amazing
Aesthetics are a key differentiator for many gaming GPUs, with RGB coolers and wild fan shrouds adorning many popular models. One key area in particular that draws the eyes of enthusiasts everywhere is the color of the product. Not satisfied with simple black or gunmetal color schemes, the rarified white GPU is increasing in popularity.
ASRock has listened to enthusiasts, and has an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming White 20GB OC coming down the pipeline. As its name suggests, this GPU is outfitted with white fans and accents, to stand out from the crowd of me-too black GPUs.
Along with its white color scheme, the Asrock Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming White will pack 20GB of VRAM an somewhat higher boost clocks. The overclocked version will have a boost clock of 2,450 MHz, with a game clock of 2,075 MHz. A metal backplate and frame around the GPU will will aid in rigidity, while the triple-fan cooler and oversized heatsink keeps temperatures and noise in chcek.
The Radeon RX 7900 XT wasn't particularly well received at launch, due to its original $899 MSRP, and markedly lower performance than its big brother, the $999 Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Since the launch, however, pricing has changed considerably. The standard black version of the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming 20GB OC, for example, is selling for less than its initial MSRP, and is typically available in the mid $700 range. While white versions of GPUs tend to be priced at a slight premium, we're hoping this one comes in close to the standard model, becuase it's one heck of a good looking GPU in our opinion.