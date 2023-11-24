ASRock Launches A White Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom OC GPU And It Looks Amazing





The Radeon RX 7900 XT wasn't particularly well received at launch, due to its original $899 MSRP, and markedly lower performance than its big brother, the $999 Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Since the launch, however, pricing has changed considerably. The standard black version of the ASRock Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming 20GB OC, for example, is selling for less than its initial MSRP, and is typically available in the mid $700 range. While white versions of GPUs tend to be priced at a slight premium, we're hoping this one comes in close to the standard model, becuase it's one heck of a good looking GPU in our opinion.

Along with its white color scheme, the Asrock Radeon RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming White will pack 20GB of VRAM an somewhat higher boost clocks. The overclocked version will have a boost clock of 2,450 MHz, with a game clock of 2,075 MHz. A metal backplate and frame around the GPU will will aid in rigidity, while the triple-fan cooler and oversized heatsink keeps temperatures and noise in chcek.