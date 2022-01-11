Are You Cool With Your Antivirus Software Bundling A Crypto Miner? Because Now It's A Thing



It seems as though antivirus software companies don't only want to secure your computers nowadays, but your crypto mining efforts on those PCs as well. Customers of two antivirus software products have the ability to opt-in to crypto mining on their protected PCs.



Anyone with a Norton 360 plan should have the option to utilize the Norton Crypto feature if your computer meets the minimum system requirements (namely the GPU) and you live in the U.S. You can also mine on every computer that has Norton 360 installed with an active subscription. The maximum number is only limited to however many computers you have on your plan.





Do be aware that Norton will have control of the settings when it comes to mining, but are looking at ways it could potentially make the settings available to users in the future. Avira customers can tap into this resource as a free feature with Avira Free Security, Avira Antivirus Pro, Avira Internet Security, and Avira Prime for users in the U.S., Canada, and the United Kingdom.



